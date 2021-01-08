Ella Fajardo heads to final playing year in high school before US NCAA stint

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas women's standout Ella Fajardo is gearing up to play one final year in high school before heading to the big leagues in the US NCAA Division I.

Fajardo, a key cog in the Gilas women's 3x3 program, is set to begin her senior year with the Gill St. Bernard's girls' basketball team this January.

This before she heads to a Division I program in Fairleigh Dickinson University once she graduates.

In her junior year with Gill St. Bernard, Fajardo posted the norms of 13.35 points, 2.85 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.42 steals.

Fajardo hopes to continue Gill St. Bernard's success with head coach Mark Gnapp as they compete to remain in the state's Top 20 teams.

Fajardo and the rest of Gill St. Bernard will open their season in January 26 (January 27, Manila time) against the Watchung Hills Regional High School team.

The Filipina cagebelle scored her career-high 27 points in a game against Watchung Hills last year where Gill St. Bernard lost, 48-52.