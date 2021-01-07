NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Philippine Olympic aspirants headed for training âbubbleâ
Irish Magno (L) and Nesthy Petecio
Released
Philippine Olympic aspirants headed for training ‘bubble’
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2021 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 46 athletes and coaches, including Tokyo-bound boxer Irish Magno and 2019 world women’s champion Nesthy Petecio, will all converge next week at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna where they will start their Olympic preparation.

The 27-member boxing team, which included sparring partners, will enter the “Calambubble” on January 15 while the national jins and karatekas follow suit on January 16 and 17, respectively, for the training expected to last until March.

The Philippine Sports Commission, which earmarked P15 million to the three-month camp, had, in fact, already set an online orientation of all involved delegation Thursday.

“We called for this meeting to emphasize the safety protocols you will be needing for this Olympic training bubble,” said PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez. “I am confident that we can all adjust to this, but know that your safety is paramount to the PSC.”

Tokyo chef de mission Mariano Araneta agrees.

“I just want to reiterate that your safety is paramount and I wish all of you the best so that we can bring more glory to Philippine sports,” said Araneta.

Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines secretary-general Ed Picson said Eumir Marcial, another Olympic-bound pug who is currently in Los Angeles, is part of the list and is expected to reunite with the rest of the national squad in the bubble.

Karatekas Junna Tsukii and Joan Orbon, who are in Japan and Orlando, Florida, respectively, will enter the bubble a little bit late.

Apart from the 46, the PSC is also sending its doctors, therapists, psychologists, nutritionists, masseurs and several staff members to ensure that safety protocols will be observed.

All bubble entrants will need to undergo multiple testing.

BOXING OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thirdy Ravena undergoes successful finger surgery in Japan
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Ravena, who is out indefinitely in the Japan B. League due to the injury, suffered a metacarpal oblique fracture in his right...
Sports
fbfb
Mike Magpayo hopes to continue unbeaten run in UC Riverside basketball
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
After missing his team's first game as head coach due to the birth of his first-born, Magpayo has led UC Riverside to three...
Sports
fbfb
VisMin Super Cup picks Dondon Hontiveros as ambassador, sets April 9 opening
By Roy Luarca | 6 hours ago
The country's first professional league in the regions has chosen Dondon Hontiveros, Cebuano hoops legend and one of the country's...
Sports
fbfb
SBP submits Gilas wish list to PBA
By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking at 15 to 20 PBA players for the Gilas Pilipinas pool heading to the FIBA Asia...
Sports
fbfb
Team Lakay seeks to recover lost glory in new year
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Having suffered more losses than wins in Singapore promotion ONE Championship, adding to it the prolonged hiatus brought about...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Philippines gets wildcard berth to 2021 chess world cup
2 hours ago
At least one Filipino will get to play in the FIDE World Cup 2021 set late this year in Minsk, Belarus.
Sports
fbfb
Shanghai builds $900M hub in push to be esports leader
2 hours ago
China has begun building a $900 million facility it hopes will be the envy of esports and seal its push to make Shanghai the...
Sports
fbfb
Magic, Pacers extend win streak; Suns tie Lakers for West top spot
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Orlando Magic and the Indiana Pacers continued their hot start after winning their respective games on Wednesday (Thursday,...
Sports
fbfb
After chaos at Capitol, NBA players reaffirm racial justice commitment
6 hours ago
As violence at the US Capitol underlined deep divisions in America on Wednesday, NBA players said the incident helped renew...
Sports
fbfb
Serena, Barty to headline Australian Open warm-up tournaments
6 hours ago
World number one Ashleigh Barty and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will spearhead the two WTA tournaments in...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with