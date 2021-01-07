Philippine Olympic aspirants headed for training ‘bubble’

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 46 athletes and coaches, including Tokyo-bound boxer Irish Magno and 2019 world women’s champion Nesthy Petecio, will all converge next week at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna where they will start their Olympic preparation.

The 27-member boxing team, which included sparring partners, will enter the “Calambubble” on January 15 while the national jins and karatekas follow suit on January 16 and 17, respectively, for the training expected to last until March.

The Philippine Sports Commission, which earmarked P15 million to the three-month camp, had, in fact, already set an online orientation of all involved delegation Thursday.

“We called for this meeting to emphasize the safety protocols you will be needing for this Olympic training bubble,” said PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez. “I am confident that we can all adjust to this, but know that your safety is paramount to the PSC.”

Tokyo chef de mission Mariano Araneta agrees.

“I just want to reiterate that your safety is paramount and I wish all of you the best so that we can bring more glory to Philippine sports,” said Araneta.

Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines secretary-general Ed Picson said Eumir Marcial, another Olympic-bound pug who is currently in Los Angeles, is part of the list and is expected to reunite with the rest of the national squad in the bubble.

Karatekas Junna Tsukii and Joan Orbon, who are in Japan and Orlando, Florida, respectively, will enter the bubble a little bit late.

Apart from the 46, the PSC is also sending its doctors, therapists, psychologists, nutritionists, masseurs and several staff members to ensure that safety protocols will be observed.

All bubble entrants will need to undergo multiple testing.