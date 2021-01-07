NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
VisMin Super Cup picks Dondon Hontiveros as ambassador, sets April 9 opening
Dondon Hontiveros
PBA Images
VisMin Super Cup picks Dondon Hontiveros as ambassador, sets April 9 opening
Roy Luarca (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2021 - 12:52pm

MANILA, Philippines – Intent on finding new basketball talents from the South, the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup unfolds in April this year.

In accordance with its mission, the country's first professional league in the regions has chosen Dondon Hontiveros, Cebuano hoops legend and one of the country's best shooters ever, as its official ambassador.

Hontiveros, a former standout of the University of Cebu Webmasters and the Cebu Gems, a 13-time PBA All-Star, and many times national team member, is now a councilor of Cebu City's 2nd district.

Relishing his role in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Hontiveros said: "We will bring back the days where basketball in the southern side (VisMin) of the country was awesome. When people came in droves to watch the games and homegrown players were given a fair opportunity to play for their cities and provinces."

League officials, led by COO Rocky Chan, and representatives of interested teams already held their 1st virtual conference and are targeting April 9 for the inaugural conference to be held in a bubble setup.

According to secretary-general Chelito 'Marvin' Caro, confirmed to take part are teams from Cebu City, Mandaue City (KCS), Talisay (MJAS) and Lapu-Lapu City in the Visayas side and teams from Zamboanga City, Pagadian City (Explorers), Sindangan, and Roxas-Zamboanga del Norte (Vanguards) in the Mindanao side.

"Many teams already sent a letter of intent but we will just limit (participants) in the first conference," said Chan. "We want to provide a venue for our future stars in Visayas and Mindanao and promote sports tourism in the regions."

Cebu City will host the Visayas leg while Zamboanga will stage the Mindanao leg. To lessen the teams' expenses, elimination round games will be confined to their respective regions.

To ensure grassroots development, each team must have at least six homegrown players.

In the second conference, each team will have a foreign reinforcement.

Apart from Hontiveros, the South has produced 6-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, 4-time MVP Ramon Fernandez, 2-time MVP James Yap, and former MVP Kenneth Duremdes.

BASKETBALL DONDON HONTIVEROS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SBP submits Gilas wish list to PBA
By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking at 15 to 20 PBA players for the Gilas Pilipinas pool heading to the FIBA Asia...
Sports
fbfb
Mike Magpayo hopes to continue unbeaten run in UC Riverside basketball
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After missing his team's first game as head coach due to the birth of his first-born, Magpayo has led UC Riverside to three...
Sports
fbfb
Jalen Green on Team Ignite: ‘We're trendsetters’
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The first to experience the developmental league's professional pathway to achieve their NBA dream, they know just how big...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers, Bulls win nailbiters; Spurs stun Clippers
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Lakers, who are gaining ground on their title defense, won their fourth straight contest after hanging on against the...
Sports
fbfb
Team Lakay seeks to recover lost glory in new year
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Having suffered more losses than wins in Singapore promotion ONE Championship, adding to it the prolonged hiatus brought about...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Magic, Pacers extend win streak; Suns tie Lakers for West top spot
By Luisa Morales | 11 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic and the Indiana Pacers continued their hot start after winning their respective games on Wednesday (Thursday,...
Sports
fbfb
After chaos at Capitol, NBA players reaffirm racial justice commitment
1 hour ago
As violence at the US Capitol underlined deep divisions in America on Wednesday, NBA players said the incident helped renew...
Sports
fbfb
Serena, Barty to headline Australian Open warm-up tournaments
2 hours ago
World number one Ashleigh Barty and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will spearhead the two WTA tournaments in...
Sports
fbfb
MIP bet Soyud, Quiñahan ink fresh pacts with NLEX
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Raul Soyud’s breakout performance for NLEX in the last PBA bubble has rewarded him with not only a Most Improved Player...
Sports
fbfb
Will Marcial join Calam-bubble?
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
With six months to go before the Tokyo Olympics, the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines wants all its boxers...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with