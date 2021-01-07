NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Mike Magpayo hopes to continue unbeaten run in UC Riverside basketball
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2021 - 10:13am

MANILA, Philippines — Mike Magpayo, the first-ever US NCAA coach of Asian descent, is making a name for himself in his first year as the coach of UC Riverside men's basketball team.

This after the Highlanders have gone unbeaten since Magpayo took charge in the sidelines with a record of 3-1 for the season.

After missing his team's first game as head coach due to the birth of his first-born, Magpayo has led UC Riverside to three straight victories — and all in convincing fashion.

Going up against the Washington Huskies, Denver Pioneers, and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, Magpayo's Highlanders won by double digits.

And now, Magpayo and the Highlanders can only hope the momentum continues in their favor when their season resumes on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

After four games against non-conference opponents, UC Riverside is bracing for more familiar opponents in inter-conference matchups.

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will tip off the Highlanders' conference clashes with a back-to-back on the weekend.

Magpayo hopes to make a case for not only himself as an Asian coach, but also the men's basketball program in UC Riverside where they have begun cutting athletic programs due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

