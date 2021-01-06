Philippines targets Olympic gold, SEAG top three finish in 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Olympic Committee is targetting lofty goals following a rather uneventful year this 2021 when it comes to international sports.

With the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games hopefully coming to fruition by July this year, the Philippines is targeting a long-awaited goal: an Olympic gold.

Speaking to the Philippine Sportswriters Association in their online forum on Tuesday, POC President Abraham Tolentino said he is hopeful that we will not only clinch a historic gold, but rake out more than one.

"For this year of course the wishes, not only for myself, but for the entire POC is the first Olympic golds for the Philippines," he said.

"Whether the first one or more than one," he quipped.

The sports official said that though the Philippine contingent in the Olympics has yet to grow from its four-person team, more athletes are expected to qualify.

And other than the quantity, the quality of skills of these athletes also give the country a bigger advantage when it comes to taking the elusive gold medal.

"Talagang blessing kung one pero baka madagdagan pa dahil maraming nagqualify, ang lalaki ng chances [nila]," he said.

Though, of course, a gold medal (or medals) in the Olympics will definitely be the highlight of the year for Philippine sports, Tolentino also assures that the POC remains focused on other competitions too — like the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam later this year.

With the Philippines winning it all in the 30th edition in Manila back in 2019, Tolentino targets at least a top three finish, if taking the gold deems too tall a task in foreign ground.

"We're also praying and planning hard for the Southeast Asian Games," said Tolentino.

"Mahirap ho yan, mahirap kunin yan but inaasam po natin na sana Top Three [finish]," he added of the country's SEA Games goal.

The Olympics and the SEA Games headline a busy year of activities for Philippine Sports where athletes look to make up for lost time after being sidelined due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.