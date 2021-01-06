Lakers, Bulls win nailbiters; Spurs stun Clippers

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls were able to eke out tight wins as the NBA season continued Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The Lakers, who are gaining ground on their title defense, won their fourth straight contest after hanging on against the Memphis Grizzlies, 94-92.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James scored 26 points each, with the latter taking over in the fourth quarter after the Lakers trailed by one at the end of the previous period.

Without reigning Rookie of the Year Ja Morant, five different Grizzlies tallied double-figures but the Lakers were able to avoid the upset axe.

Meanwhile, the Bulls outlasted the Portland Trailblazers, 111-108, in a game that was decided in the final possession.

Damian Lillard put the Blazers on his back to keep them breathing down the necks of the Bulls. The All-Star point guard kept Portland within one twice in the last 30 seconds of the game.

However, Coby White's free throws with 4.7 ticks left on the clock slammed the door on the Blazers and Carmelo Anthony botched on a potential game-tying three.

The San Antonio Spurs, for their part, nabbed a win against the Los Angeles Clippers, 116-113.

A strong first half saw the Spurs lead at halftime by double digits, 63-44. Though the Clippers were able to storm back with a 40-22 third salvo, the Spurs were able to do just enough to hang on for the win.

Dejounte Murray top-scored for the Spurs with 21 points, five assists and five rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard paced the Clippers on offense in the losing effort with 30 points. He also had 10 dimes.

In the other games, the Brooklyn Nets blew out the Utah Jazz, 130-96.

Kyrie Irving scattered 29 points in just 30 minutes of play in the lopsided affair to even the Nets' slate at 4-4.

The Denver Nuggets, for their part, tamed the Minnesota Timberwolves, 123-116.

Nikola Jokic tallied a monster double-double of 35 points and 15 boards.