NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
NeoPhoenix's Ravena 'overwhelmed' with support from fans after injury
Thirdy Ravena
B.League
NeoPhoenix's Ravena 'overwhelmed' with support from fans after injury
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2021 - 8:50am

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena is nothing but grateful for all the support given to him by his fans following an injury that will sideline him indefinitely.

Ravena, who fractured his finger on Saturday in San-En NeoPhoenix's loss to Sun Shakers Shibuya on Saturday, posted a lengthy message to supporters on Monday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Thirdy Ravena (@3rd_e)

"We are now in the process of getting myself back to a hundred percent as soon as we can but I do understand that it will be an arduous journey to recovery," wrote Ravena.

"With the help of my ever supportive teammates and our hardworking team staff at San-En, I am fully focused on getting back and make sure I return fitter and stronger than ever," he added.

The injury comes just a few weeks after Ravena contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and had to sit out a number of games to recover.

Despite missing most of the Japan squad's games, the three-time UAAP champion has not had any shortage of support from those who cheer on his team in the B. League.

He personally thanked NeoPhoenix fans who have reached out to him since he fell to injury.

"I would like to send my thanks to everyone who has reached out during this difficult time, especially to the San-En NeoPhoenix fans; I'm overwhelmed with the love and support you all have been sending me," wrote Ravena.

NeoPhoenix fell to the 19th spot in the B. League standings since Ravena's injury with a 5-22 win-loss slate.

Ravena was scheduled to play in the B. League's All-Star game this month and participate in the dunk contest.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SBP submits Gilas wish list to PBA
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking at 15 to 20 PBA players for the Gilas Pilipinas pool heading to the FIBA Asia...
Sports
fbfb
Former Ateneo, Philippine team captain & Ginebra player Nonoy Chuatico passes away
By Rick Olivares | 3 days ago
Emilio “Nonoy” Chuatico — skipper of the 1987 UAAP champion Ateneo Blue Eagles, captain of the gold medal-winning...
Sports
fbfb
NeoPhoenix's Ravena 'overwhelmed' with support from fans after injury
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Ravena, who fractured his finger on Saturday in San-En NeoPhoenix's loss to Sun Shakers Shibuya on Saturday, posted a lengthy...
Sports
fbfb
Uncertainty confounds varsity players
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 6, 2021 - 12:00am
With no clear signal from CHED as to when actual individual workouts may resume, more and more eligible varsity players are considering to declare for the PBA draft on March 14.
Sports
fbfb
Petro Gazz's Panaga proposes to longtime partner Morente
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Panaga, 22, plays as a middle blocker for Petro Gazz in the Premier Volleyball League while Morente, 25, is with the F2 Logistics...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Golf swings to new heights amid pandemic
By Dante Navarro | January 6, 2021 - 12:00am
Surprisingly, golf is in some kind of a boom during this stretch of the global health crisis with local clubs enjoying a tremendous increase in players’ turnout the last few months.
Sports
fbfb
Giannis dishes out MVP performance
10 hours ago
Milwaukee’s two-time reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 43 points Monday, powering the Bucks...
Sports
fbfb
National athletes to get free COVID-19 vaccine
By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino said they could fund the vaccination of more or less 1,000 members...
Sports
fbfb
Golf swinging into new heights in pandemic times
By Dante Navarro | 18 hours ago
Golf is in some kind of a boom during this stretch of the global health crisis with clubs enjoying tremendous increase in...
Sports
fbfb
Antetokounmpo's 43 points fuel Bucks; Tatum scores 40 in Celtics win
21 hours ago
Milwaukee's two-time reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 43 points Monday (Tuesday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with