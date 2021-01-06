NeoPhoenix's Ravena 'overwhelmed' with support from fans after injury

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena is nothing but grateful for all the support given to him by his fans following an injury that will sideline him indefinitely.

Ravena, who fractured his finger on Saturday in San-En NeoPhoenix's loss to Sun Shakers Shibuya on Saturday, posted a lengthy message to supporters on Monday.

"We are now in the process of getting myself back to a hundred percent as soon as we can but I do understand that it will be an arduous journey to recovery," wrote Ravena.

"With the help of my ever supportive teammates and our hardworking team staff at San-En, I am fully focused on getting back and make sure I return fitter and stronger than ever," he added.

The injury comes just a few weeks after Ravena contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and had to sit out a number of games to recover.

Despite missing most of the Japan squad's games, the three-time UAAP champion has not had any shortage of support from those who cheer on his team in the B. League.

He personally thanked NeoPhoenix fans who have reached out to him since he fell to injury.

"I would like to send my thanks to everyone who has reached out during this difficult time, especially to the San-En NeoPhoenix fans; I'm overwhelmed with the love and support you all have been sending me," wrote Ravena.

NeoPhoenix fell to the 19th spot in the B. League standings since Ravena's injury with a 5-22 win-loss slate.

Ravena was scheduled to play in the B. League's All-Star game this month and participate in the dunk contest.