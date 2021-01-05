NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
PVL restart set in April
Creamline’s Rizza Mandapat spikes one through BaliPure’s Jer Malabanan and Risa Sato.
STAR/Joey Mendoza, file
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - January 5, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League will hold its first conference as a professional league, the PVL Open Conference, on April 10 at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

League president Ricky Palou and commissioner Tony Boy Liao visited venue last month to book their planned tournament that will involve ideally eight teams and will last for a month.

“It’s tentatively scheduled on April 10 after the Holy Week and it’s going to be held at National University Laguna Inspire,” said Liao. “We want to limit it to eight teams but as of now additional teams want to join.”

“Once we get the go signal from IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) which the Games and Amusement Board is helping us, practices will resume right away,” he added.

The teams that are joining are Creamline, Petro Gazz, Motolite, BanKo Perlas, Choco Mucho, and Bali Pure-Chef’s Classic and one or two guest teams from the military.

