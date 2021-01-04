NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
PVL's first pro season tentatively set April 10 in Calamba
Creamline's Rizza Mandapat spikes one through BaliPure's Jer Malabanan and Risa Sato.
Joey Mendoza, file
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 4, 2021 - 4:40pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League will hold its first conference as a professional league dubbed the PVL Open Conference on April 10 at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

League president Ricky Palou and commissioner Tony Boy Liao have already visited Inspire last month to book their planned tournament that will involve ideally eight teams and will last for a month.

“It’s tentatively scheduled on April 10 after the Holy Week and it’s going to be held at National University Laguna Inspire,” said Liao. “We want to limit it to eight teams but as of now additional teams want to join.

“Once we get the go signal from IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force), which the Games and Amusement Board is helping us get, practices will resume right away,” he added.

The teams that are joining are Creamline, Petro Gazz, Motolite, BanKo Perlas, Choco Mucho, and Bali Pure-Chef’s Classic and one or two guest teams from the military, possibly Army and Air Force.

There were reports also that Sta. Lucia has also contacted the league and discussed the possibility of joining.

Meanwhile, major player changes happened Monday as Jeanette Panaga went to Creamline and Cherry Nunag to Motolite from Petro Gazz, which recently picked up Gretchel Soltones, Jerrili Malabanan and Ivy Perez.

Jonah Sabete, Kai Baloaloa and Jovy Prado have also left Petro Gazz in favor of Sta. Lucia.

