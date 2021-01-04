NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Fajardo, Romeo set for comeback by season start
June Mar Fajardo
Jun Mendoza, file
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - January 4, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Beer looks forward to welcoming six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo and explosive guard Terrence Romeo back to the fold after their much-felt absence in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua bared that Fajardo, the cornerstone of the Beermen’s five-peat in the All-Filipino, is recovering well from his shin injury and should be back by the time the next tournament rolls off.

“He’s okay. Actually we’re expecting him to play next conference,” Chua said in The Chasedown program on Cignal.

Fajardo suffered a fractured right tibia during team practice a month before PBA Season 45 opened in March 2020 and underwent operation.

He spent most of the pandemic-disrupted year in rehab and has resumed individual gym workouts and on-court basketball drills in the last quarter.

“Doc Canlas (famed orthopedic surgeon Raul Canlas) said may go-signal na siya for him to play,” said Chua.

Fajardo himself is excited to plunge back to action. “Miss ko na ang PBA, miss ko na ang games,” the 6-foot-10 stalwart said in Danny Ildefonso’s vlog.

SMB’s rivals, including its successor as Philippine Cup kingpin Barangay Ginebra, welcomed Fajardo’s looming comeback.

“Happy to have June Mar back in the league, ready to play. Always a tremendous challenge,” Gin Kings coach Tim Cone said.

The recuperating Romeo, according to Chua, is also on track. “Medyo umo-okay-okay na siya. Yung shoulder nya pumapantay na (He’s getting better. His shoulder is returning to normal),” said Chua.

Romeo didn’t have to go under the knife.

“Tignan natin, sana maganda ang healing pero nung sunod-sunod kami nagkita ng once a week, malaki ang improvement,” said Chua.

JUNE MAR FAJARDO TERRENCE ROMEO
Philstar
