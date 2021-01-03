NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Gilas women coach Pat Aquino spends New Year scouting talent in California
Gilas Pilipinas Women coach Pat Aquino during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Gilas women coach Pat Aquino spends New Year scouting talent in California
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 3, 2021 - 2:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women's head coach Pat Aquino is spending his first few days of 2021 productively as he scours new talent for the women's national team in California.

Staged by Fil-Am Nation select, Aquino was able to observe some of the best Filipino-American talents this weekend in Orange County.

Held as part of Fil-Am Nation select's Building The Bridge program, Aquino was an audience to a private showcase of prospect hoopers aged 14 to 23.

Aquino and the Gilas women's program has been a benefactor of Fil-Am Nation select's talents, with the help of founder and US-based Pinoy coach Cris Gopez.

Among those associated with both the Fil-Am Nation select and the Gilas women program are Fil-Am talents Mai-Loni Henson, Kayla Padilla, Mia Yanogacio and Vanessa de Jesus.

Apart from the Gilas women prospect showcase, the Building The Bridge program was able to connect Fil-Am talents in the high school level to top collegiate coaches in the Philippines.

