PSC hopeful that Tokyo Olympics will push through amid pandemic
Ramon Fernandez
STAR/File
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 3, 2021 - 1:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is hoping that the delayed Tokyo Olympics pushes through this year.

This having acknowledged that many countries, including ours, are already deep in preparations for the quadriennial meet.

Penciled to be held from July 23 to August 8, more than a year removed from its original date, citizens from Japan are still expressing doubt over the safety of holding the event amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez said that the Philippine sports body understood where the concerns were coming from, but still hope for a favorable decision as the Games draw closer.

"It's pretty understandable that they are wary of the pandemic even at the time when the Olympics starts... But on our part naman, and some other countries, we are deep in preparation," said Fernandez on Noli Eala's Power & Play on Saturday.

"That's why our bubble training will start this week, first week of January to really prepare for the Tokyo Olympics," he added.

The International Olympic Committee made an unprecedented decision last year of postponing the Summer Games for the first time since World War II with COVID-19 wreacking havoc on the world.

And while a vaccine has already been devleoped, Fernandez concedes that the health crisis, especially with a new strain of the virus, should not be underestimated.

The sports official, however, remains optimistic.

"We are hoping, of course, that it will really push through. But then agian, we are agian facing what they may see as the second wave of the virus... That will pose another problem," Fernandez said.

As of now, four Filipinos have officially qualified for the Tokyo Olympics -- pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Carlos Yulo, and pugs Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno.

Judoka Kiyomi Watanabe is also close to clinching a berth in the quadriennial games.

2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, SEA Games gold medalist Margielyn Didal, and Asian Games gold medalist Yuka Saso are also among those who are seeking a ticket to the Olympic games.

