Christian Wood #35 and John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets share a conversation during the game against the Sacramento Kings on January 2, 2021 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
CATO CATALDO / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Rockets win sans Harden; Cavs turn back Hawks
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 3, 2021 - 12:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Houston Rockets tallied their second win of the season without James Harden, beating the Sacramento Kingd, 102-94, on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Christian Wood and John Wall filled the offensive void left by the absence of Harden, who had to sit out due to an ankle sprain.

Wall tallied a game-high 28 points to go along with six assists and four rebounds while Wood continued his stellar season start with a double-double performance of 20 points and 15 boards.

The Rockets thus evened their slate at 2-2.

Meanwhile, Collin Sexton led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a come-from-behind win against the Atlanta Hawks, 96-91.

Sexton finished with 27 points, 14 of which came in the final salvo, to lift the Cavs over Trae Young and the Hawks.

In the other games, RJ Barrett dropped 25 points and went 4-of-5 from deep to propel the New York Knicks over the Indiana Pacers, 106-102.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, it was Darius Bazley who led the way with a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds against the Orlando Magic to give OKC their second win of the season, 108-99.

The Philadelphia 76ers, for their part, clinched their fifth win of the season as they move to a Eastern Conference best 5-1 record after beating the Charlotte Hornets, 127-112.

Ben Simmons posted a triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists iwhile Joel Embiid had a double-double with 19 points and 14 boards.

In the last game of the day, Brandon Ingram paced the New Orleans Pelicans to a 120-116 win over the Toronto Raptos.

Ingram scattered 31 points while Zion Williamson chippes in 21 to help send Toronto to a 1-4 start.

