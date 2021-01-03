Jordan Clarkson fined $25K for 'making contact' with game official

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been slapped with a $25,000 (P1.2 million) fine.

This after the 28-year-old "made contact" with a game official in the Jazz's game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Clarkson bumped into a game official with 10:58 remaining in the second quarter on the heels of stealing the ball on an inbound pass by the Suns.

The Fil-Am guard appeared to shove the game official out of frustration at the lost chance at a transition basket.

The official quickly gave Clarkson a technical foul following the second motion.

Watch the play unfold here.

The Utah Jazz would go on to lose the game, 95-106.

The fine on Clarkson was made official by Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Kiki VanDeWeghe on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).