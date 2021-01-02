Former Ateneo, Philippine team captain & Ginebra player Nonoy Chuatico passes away

MANILA, Philippines – On New Year’s Day, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia , Emilio “Nonoy” Chuatico — skipper of the 1987 UAAP champion Ateneo Blue Eagles, captain of the gold medal-winning Philippine men’s team in the 1991 Southeast Asian Games and former Ginebra player — passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Chuatico was one of the captains of Ateneo’s first-ever UAAP champion team in 1987. He was known for his dead-eye 3-point shooting, barreling drives to the basket, and deft passes.

He finished his career with Ateneo with a championship-winning triple with one second left to play when he drilled a corner triple to beat Southwestern University by one-point in the National UAAP. The Cobras, with Mark Anthony Tallo, Jun Jabar, Calvin Tuadles, and Primitivo Mutia, led by two points in the dying seconds of the game when Chuatico hit a no-hesitation three to ice the championship that was held in Davao.

Jay Gayoso led Ateneo with 27 points while Chuatico finished with 25.

That championship, ironically, was played on his birthday, February 22, 1988.

Among his Ateneo teammates who went to the PBA were Gayoso, Jun Reyes, Olsen Racela and Alex Araneta.

Chuatico, who hails from Bacolod, was also captain of the 1991 Philippine team that captured the gold medal in Manila. That was an all-star team also included Bong Ravena, Vic Pablo and Jun Limpot among others.

Later in the PBA, Chuatico played four seasons for Ginebra and Purefoods where he averaged 5.0 points per game.

Chuatico initially found out he had cancer in 2012 and got treatment for it. In the words of his sister Chao Espaldon, “All was quiet until it came back in 2016. He did lots of chemo and experimental treatments until Christmas of 2019 when he came here with his family for a vacation.” It was during that time when Chuatico’s health took a dive.

We last spoke with Chuatico a few days before Christmas in between his treatments. His final words to this author was, “Thanks a lot Ricks. Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam and One Big Fight.”

After four-year battle with cancer, Emilio “Nonoy” Chuatico ended his biggest fight.