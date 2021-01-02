NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Former Ateneo, Philippine team captain & Ginebra player Nonoy Chuatico passes away
Nonoy Chuatico (left) with the author
Former Ateneo, Philippine team captain & Ginebra player Nonoy Chuatico passes away
Roy Luarca (Philstar.com) - January 2, 2021 - 9:19pm

MANILA, Philippines – On New Year’s Day, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia , Emilio “Nonoy” Chuatico — skipper of the 1987 UAAP champion Ateneo Blue Eagles, captain of the gold medal-winning Philippine men’s team in the 1991 Southeast Asian Games  and former Ginebra player — passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Chuatico was one of the captains of Ateneo’s first-ever UAAP champion team in 1987. He was known for his dead-eye 3-point shooting, barreling drives to the basket, and deft passes. 

He finished his career with Ateneo with a championship-winning triple with one second left to play when he drilled a corner triple to beat Southwestern University by one-point in the National UAAP. The Cobras, with Mark Anthony Tallo, Jun Jabar, Calvin Tuadles, and Primitivo Mutia, led by two points in the dying seconds of the game when Chuatico hit a no-hesitation three to ice the championship that was held in Davao.

Jay Gayoso led Ateneo with 27 points while Chuatico finished with 25.

That championship, ironically, was played on his birthday, February 22, 1988.

Among his Ateneo teammates who went to the PBA were Gayoso, Jun Reyes, Olsen Racela and Alex Araneta.

Chuatico, who hails from Bacolod, was also captain of the 1991 Philippine team that captured the gold medal in Manila. That was an all-star team also included Bong Ravena, Vic Pablo and Jun Limpot among others.

Later in the PBA, Chuatico played four seasons for Ginebra and Purefoods where he averaged 5.0 points per game.

Chuatico initially found out he had cancer in 2012 and got treatment for it. In the words of his sister Chao Espaldon, “All was quiet until it came back in 2016. He did lots of chemo and experimental treatments until Christmas of 2019 when he came here with his family for a vacation.” It was during that time when Chuatico’s health took a dive. 

We last spoke with Chuatico a few days before Christmas in between his treatments. His final words to this author was, “Thanks a lot Ricks. Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam and One Big Fight.”

After four-year battle with cancer, Emilio “Nonoy” Chuatico ended his biggest fight.

ATENEO BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Petro Gazz's Panaga proposes to longtime partner Morente
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Panaga, 22, plays as a middle blocker for Petro Gazz in the Premier Volleyball League while Morente, 25, is with the F2 Logistics...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena faces ex-NBA players in year's first game with NeoPhoenix
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Ravena and the rest of NeoPhoenix, who hope to bounce back after ending 2020 with two straight losses, will need to overcome...
Sports
fbfb
Lillard breaches 15K-point barrier as Blazers whip Warriors; Lakers repel Spurs
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Lillard tallied 34 points and eight assists in Portland's 123-98 whopping of Stephen Curry and Golden State, breaching the...
Sports
fbfb
Former Ateneo, Philippine team captain & Ginebra player Nonoy Chuatico passes away
By Roy Luarca | 1 hour ago
Emilio “Nonoy” Chuatico — skipper of the 1987 UAAP champion Ateneo Blue Eagles, captain of the gold medal-winning...
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanga Valientes become 1st Philippine team to join Australia 3x3 family
By Roy Luarca | 8 hours ago
Fielding an All-Zamboangueno roster, the Valientes earned the distinction as the most popular team in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Filipina judoka 'unofficially' a Tokyo Olympics qualifier
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Philippine Judo Federation president Dave Carter on Saturday told The STAR the 24-year-old Watanabe has already secured her...
Sports
fbfb
Diaz, Didal banner Filipina athletes vying for Tokyo Olympic berths
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Girl power is set to take over with more than a handful of female Philippine athletes close to clinching a spot in the quadrennial...
Sports
fbfb
Olympics, SEA Games headline busy 2021 for Philippine sports
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Eager to make up for lost time, a stacked calendar is expected to make Philippine athletes busy following forced hiatus due...
Sports
fbfb
Didal nominated in Asia Skateboarding Awards
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Didal, a gold medalist in both the Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games, was named to the shortlist for the Asia Skater of...
Sports
fbfb
PSL ready for 2021 grand return
By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
The Philippine Superliga eyes a grand return in 2021 after a quiet, forgettable year amid the pandemic.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with