NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Olympics, SEA Games headline busy 2021 for Philippine sports
2021 is set to bring a busy schedule for athletes both in local and international competitions
FIBA/PBA/File photos
Olympics, SEA Games headline busy 2021 for Philippine sports
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 2, 2021 - 10:55am

MANILA, Philippines — 2021 is hoping to bring a busier and more eventful year for Philippine sports after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic stymied most of sports in 2020.

Eager to make up for lost time, a stacked calendar is expected to make Philippine athletes busy following forced hiatus due to the health crisis.

Now with adjustments hopefully making sports' new normal possible, the Filipino sports world can look forward to a busy schedule.

International competitions await

The biggest sporting events expected to banner 2021 is, of course, the delayed Tokyo Summer Games penciled in July.

A year removed from its original start date, Japan is hopeful in hosting the quadriennial event which was held off last year in an unprecedented decision that saw the first Olympic postponement in peace time.

As of the new year, four Filipinos make up the Philippine contingent in the Olympics so far.

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena, Gymnast darling Carlos Yulo, and pugs Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno, have all qualified for the postponed Olympic games.

Scores more are expected to vie for a ticket in sports' biggest stage like skateboarder Margielyn Didal, boxing world champion Nesthy Petecio, Karateka Junna Tsukii, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and golfer Yuka Saso.

Apart from the Olympics, the 31st Southeast Asian Games will also kick off this year, beginning late November until early December.

The Philippines, who were the general champions back in 2019, will look to repeat when the biennial games come to Vietnam.

With only 40 sports expected to be played in the down-sized regional games, Team Philippines will need to work more to take top honors away from home ground.

Meanwhile, Gilas Pilipinas will also hope to participate in the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup in August, with Jakarta, Indonesia picked as hosts.

The final window of the qualifiers for the regional basketball tournament, will take place in February with Clark, Pampanga chosen as one of the hosts for the bubble qualifiers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippine Azkals, for their part, will continue in their quest for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, when the joint qualifiers resume in March.

Local leagues return after long hiatus

While international competitions fill up the calendars for 2021, local leagues are also looking to make up for lost time with a number of tournaments lined up for a comeback.

Volleyball leagues Premier Volleyball League (PVL), and the Philippine Super Liga are expected to bring volleyball action back to the country after almost a year of hiatus.

The PVL is planning its debut as a professional league in April, after missing out on holding its season in 2020.

Per PVL official Ricky Palou, the country's first-ever women's professional volleyball league is planning to open on April 10 with eight teams expected to participate.

For its part, the PSL has yet to pencil in a final date for its indoor tournaments, but a beach volleyball competition is slated for February 25 to 27 in Subic.

In other sports, the Philippine Basketball Association is looking to hold its 46th season by April, in either the same bubble set-up or a less stingent closed circuit setup.

The country's first-ever women's professional basketball league, the Women's National Basketball League, is also expected to make its pro debut some time early this year.

The Philippine Football League, which successfully held its season last year in a bubble setup, is also looking to hold a tournament in the first half of the year with a possible expanded cast.

Another professional debut is also set for 2021 with the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines planning to hold a pro tournament this year.

Collegiate leagues like the UAAP, and the NCAA, on the other hand, are also expecting to hold tournaments if it is deemed safe for its student-athletes.

If all goes well with the leagues planning their return, Philippine sports fans and athletes alike will be treated to an action-filled 2021.

BASKETBALL FOOTBALL GOLF OLYMPICS SEA GAMES VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pro boxing review: Five Pinoys reign as world champs
By Joaquin Henson | January 2, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippines fell one man shy of duplicating the record for most Filipino world boxing champions in the same year, but under pandemic conditions, it was still a remarkable feat as super WBA welterweight champion...
Sports
fbfb
PVL eyeing April 10 pro league launch
By Dante Navarro | 21 hours ago
Philippine volleyball is set to reach new heights in three months time as the organizing Sports Vision Management Group. Inc....
Sports
fbfb
56
By Bill Velasco | January 2, 2021 - 12:00am
This is my annual reflection before my birthday.
Sports
fbfb
Expanded cast expected in next PFL tourney
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The Philippines Football League is looking to sustain the gains from its successful bubble tournament last year as it gears...
Sports
fbfb
Hammon makes history by becoming first woman to coach NBA team
1 day ago
Former WNBA player Becky Hammon has become the first woman to coach a team in an NBA contest, describing the experience as...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Didal nominated in Asia Skateboarding Awards
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Didal, a gold medalist in both the Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games, was named to the shortlist for the Asia Skater of...
Sports
fbfb
PSL ready for 2021 grand return
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Superliga eyes a grand return in 2021 after a quiet, forgettable year amid the pandemic.
Sports
fbfb
PVL eyes April 10 pro launch
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Philippine volleyball is set to reach new heights in three months time as the organizing Sports Vision Management Group Inc....
Sports
fbfb
Disney bubble over Clark for Sotto
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Kai Sotto will go through a bubble experiencce as the G League Ignite team makes its debut in the G League that adopts the...
Sports
fbfb
John Wall makes Rockets debut in win over Kings
21 hours ago
James Harden scored a game-high 33 points and John Wall finished with a double-double in his first game since 2018 as the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with