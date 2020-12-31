NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Saso hogs Golf Digest Online spotlight
Yuka Saso
Golf Digest Online
Saso hogs Golf Digest Online spotlight
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - December 31, 2020 - 10:44am

MANILA, Philippines – Next to the Tokyo Olympics postponement, Yuka Saso’s back-to-back title feats in the early going of her rookie campaign in the LPGA of Japan Tour was Golf Digest Online’s second top news story in women’s golf in the pandemic-hit 2020 season.

By ruling the NEC Karuizawa and Nitori Ladies tournaments in August, the 19-year-old Fil-Japanese became only the third player in her teens to rack up consecutive victories since the tour system came into effect in 1998. She launched her rookie campaign with a joint fifth finish in the Earth Mondahmin Cup in June.

Ai Miyazato and Nasa Hataoka were the first two players to record such feats.

The ICTSI-backed ace also won the driving contest in the Descente Ladies Tokai Classic in September and went on to churn out six other Top 10 finishes to emerge the No. 1 player in the money race rankings with Y93,891,170 (P43.7 million) in earnings in 14 tournaments.

She, however, failed to make her maiden stint in the region’s premier ladies circuit a memorable one as she yielded the Player of the Year top ranking to Ayaka Furue. But the recent JLPGA decision, integrating the 2020-21 seasons, gave Saso, and the rest of the bidders, a fresh crack at a sweep of the two coveted titles.

The JLPGA has lined up 38 money-rich events for 2021 although the recent spread of a new coronavirus variant, which already hit Japan, could derail plans to stage a full-calendar season.

From No. 296 world ranking in late 2019, Saso has reached the No. 45 spot at the end of 2020 with the 2018 Asian Games double gold medalist also a cinch for a berth in next year’s Olympics. She is currently at No. 21 in the official Olympic list where the Top 60 will earn spots in the Quadrennial Games.

Golf Digest Online is one of the world’s leading web portals. It is also the worldwide authority on how to play, what to play and where to play golf. It also offers golf instruction, equipment and courses, among others.

It listed the Tokyo Games postponement due to coronavirus as the top news for 2020 with local ace Hinako Shibuno’s final round meltdown in the US Women’s Open as the third top story for the year.

Also in the list were Erika Hara’s two consecutive majors wins in the JLPGA, Furue’s three victories late in the season, Ayaka Watanabe’s breakthrough win in Earth Mondahmin Cup, and Sakura Yokomine’s participation in the Toto Classic, a major event, in November despite being seven months pregnant.

GOLF YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Slaughter return tougher problem for Kings’ foes
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Rivals brace for a tougher time battling Barangay Ginebra in anticipation of Greg Slaughter’s return to the Gin King’s...
Sports
fbfb
The man named Manulat
By Joaquin Henson | December 31, 2020 - 12:00am
Back in the 1950s, there lived a 6-1 Filipino-Cuban-Spanish basketball player whose specialty was defense.
Sports
fbfb
Saso hogs Golf Digest Online spotlight
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Next to the Tokyo Olympics postponement, Yuka Saso’s back-to-back title feats in the early going of her rookie campaign...
Sports
fbfb
Another Pinoy next for Inoue
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It won’t be WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero battling super WBA/IBF titlist Naoya Inoue next but another...
Sports
fbfb
Apologetic Gregzilla is ready to return
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
An apologetic Greg Slaughter yesterday said he’s ready to return to the PBA and hopes to possibly rejoin the Barangay...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Gaming yearender: Esports, virtual lifestyle hog the spotlight in pandemic-riddled 2020
By Michelle Lojo | 1 minute ago
With the world stuck at home in reality but with limitless possibilities in the virtual world, here’s how virtual...
Sports
fbfb
Heat rebound from embarrassing defeat with win over Bucks
23 minutes ago
The Miami Heat rebounded from an embarrassing 47-point loss to Milwaukee with a 119-108 NBA victory over the Bucks.
Sports
fbfb
Pacquiao vs McGregor excites experts
12 hours ago
Filipino martial arts practitioners would love to see the Manny Pacquiao-Conor McGregor fight, foreseeing an exciting duel...
Sports
fbfb
Sports in 2020: Disruptions aplenty, only constant was loss
12 hours ago
2020 reminded us that the show mustn’t always go on.
Sports
fbfb
Palawan Queen's Gambit coach Susan Neri: Public service through chess
By Rick Olivares | 20 hours ago
For Palawan Queen’s Gambit coach Susan Neri, losing her father two months ago right after he helped found the Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with