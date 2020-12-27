NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Olympiad veteran IM Garcia rules online Christmas chess tourney
Olympiad veteran IM Garcia rules online Christmas chess tourney
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - December 27, 2020 - 4:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Olympiad veteran International Master Jan Emmanuel Garcia unleashed a strong finishing kick to outlast Ellan Asuela and rule the “Pamaskong Handog ni GM Rosendo Balinas, Jr.” online tournament yesterday.

The 25-year-old Garcia scored 34 points in his last 12 games to rule the two-hour event with a total score of 101 points and claim the top purse worth P5,000 in the tournament done in memory of one of the late Balinas, one of the best chessers the country has produced.

Asuela, an untitled competitor but is considered one of the fastest Filipino woodpusher today, had a super strong start in seizing the lead early but could not sustain his pace and faltered in the end to wind up second with 94 points.

IM Daniel Quizon, the country’s blitz king, won his last game against Garcia to settle for third with 87 points.

Rounding up the top 10 were FIDE Master Arden Reyes, John Clifford Labog, Chin Lim, FM Roel Abelgas, GM Banjo Barcenilla, Eric Labog, Jr. and FM Aj Literatus.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto reiterates importance of family in NBA dream
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Filipino basketball phenom spoke about his relationship with his family in a short documentary produced by the NBA G...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine hoops community mourns death of ex-NCAA MVP Daniel
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Daniel, 33, reportedly died of an asthma attack while vacationing in Calatagan, Batangas.
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am prospects hoping to beef up Gilas women program
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Speaking to Tiebreaker Vods' So She Did, Filipino-Foreign prospects Mai-Loni Henson, Kayla Padilla, and Mia Yanogacio, all...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto on NBA dream: 'Hopefully I'll make everybody proud'
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
In a short documentary produced by the NBA G League, Sotto talked about the impact his journey would have on his fellow ...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Olympian to lawmakers who want to ban minors from combat sports: 'Study it more'
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
"They think just because lumalaban and all, they put a certain brand to the discipline we practice," former Olympian Donnie...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Palawan Queen’s Gambit: Shania Mendoza and a habit of bouncing back
By Rick Olivares | 1 minute ago
If you talk to Woman International Master Shania Mae Mendoza of the Palawan Queen’s Gambit team of the Professional...
Sports
fbfb
Olympiad veteran IM Garcia rules online Christmas chess tourney
By Joey Villar | 36 minutes ago
The 25-year-old Garcia scored 34 points in his last 12 games to rule the two-hour event with a total score of 101 points and...
Sports
fbfb
First-ever esports scholarship program in the country now accepting applicants
By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Announced back in September, the program is open to students from accredited student organizations under the AcadArena Alliance...
Sports
fbfb
PBA can shoulder vaccine for teams
By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Commissioner Willie Marcial yesterday said the PBA is willing to shoulder the cost of vaccination for the 12 member teams...
Sports
fbfb
White Christmas for Lakers
16 hours ago
Anthony Davis scored 28 points while LeBron James added 22 as the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers routed Dallas,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with