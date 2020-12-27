McCollum sinks Harden, Rockets in OT; Timberwolves weather Clarkson's Jazz

MANILA, Philippines — The new NBA season is in full-swing with 10 games played on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), highlighted by two games that went into overtime.

A day after five blowout games on Christmas Day (December 26 in Manila), the Portland Trailblazers outlasted the Houston Rockets, 128-126 in a clash that saw both CJ McCollum, and embattled star James Harden score 44 points each.

McCollum's 44-point outburst, however, proved to be more significant than Harden's after the Blazers star sank a career-high nine three pointers in a game -- including the last three-pointer in overtime that eventually propelled Portland to the win.

Harden's double-double performance of 44 points and 17 assists comes after his mandatory quarantine after he was caught violating coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.

Damian Lillard chipped in with 32 points, and nine dimes, in the win to give Portland a 1-1 start to the season.

Meanwhile, the clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons went into double-overtime with the Cavs eventually winning the game, 128-119.

After a neck-and-neck affair, the Cavs outscored Detroit, 16-7 in 2OT to finally pull away for the win and take a 2-0 start to the year.

Four Cavaliers breached the 20-point mark with Collin Sexton leading all scorers with 32 points in the win.

Big man Andre Drummond finished with a double-double of 23 points, and 16 boards in 44 minutes of play in the extended clash.

In the other games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sank a long two to carry the Oklahoma City Thunder to the win in their season opener against the Charlotte Hornets, 109-107.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a total of 24 points including the eventual game winner while his teammate George Hill chipped in with 21 markers.

In the Atlanta Hawks' 122-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, it was a battle of young stars with reigning Rookie of the Year Ja Morant engaging in an offensive showdown with All-Star guard Trae Young.

Young got the better of the sophomore player with 36 points and nine assists under his belt to lead his squad to the win.

Morant, for his part, finished with 28 markers, seven assists, and three boards.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz fell to 1-1 after a comeback effort led by Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson was in vain against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 116-111.

Clarkson led all scorers for the Jazz with 23 points in 23 minutes off of the bench.

D'Angelo Russell topscored for the Wolves on the other end with 25 markers to go along with six assists, and two rebounds.

In the other games, the Orlando Magic beat the Washington Wizards, 130-120, led by Terrence Ross' 25 points.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid led a Philadelphia 76ers 20-point beatdown of the New York Knnicks, 109-89.

The big man finished with 27 points while four other Sixers finished in double-digit scoring.

The Indiana Pacers, for their part, are now 2-0 in the season after a 125-106 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Vicor Oladipo, TJ Warren, and Domantas Sabonis all scored at least 22 points each to propel the Pacers to the victory.

The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, won over the Toronto Raptors, 119-114. While the Sacramento Kings squeaked past the Phoenix Suns, 106-103.