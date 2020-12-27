First-ever esports scholarship program in the country now accepting applicants

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom and AcadArena have officially opened the country's first-ever esports scholarship program, the Globe-AcadArena Merit Esports Scholarship (GAMES Fund) for interested applicants.

Announced back in September, the program is open to students from accredited student organizations under the AcadArena Alliance program.

Related Stories Philippines now has an esports scholarship program

AcadArena is the country's premiere campus esports program and they partnered with Globe, in recognizing the equal importance of both the competitive and back-end work in campus esports.

The program is open to students from accredited student organizations under the AcadArena Alliance program.

Dennis Christian Dominguez, head of Games and Esports at Globe Telecom, stated that this is their way of giving back to student-gamers. “We hope that this will empower them to chase their dreams, regardless of whatever they may be.”

The GAMES Fund, which covers tuition based on number of units, has two categories: The Competitive Merit and Leadership Merit Scholarship.

Chosen scholars from both categories will be awarded either of the following, the Gold Award which has a tutition coverage of 100% tuition coverage (max. PHP 30,000 or a PHP 5000 stipend per month for either the active or the next semester for state universities.) and the Silver Award which has 50% tuition coverage (max. PHP 15,000 or a PHP 3000 stipend per month for either the active or the next semester for state universities.)

The GAMES Fund also carries the Family Good Game Grant, focusing on family-oriented, model student gamers in need that have good academic performance and campus esports contributions in their Alliance student organization.

The Grant also has two categories: Gold and Silver. The Gold Grant awarding one student with a lump sum of P 50,000 while the Silver Grant giving three students with P 25,000.

Ariane Lim, co-Founder and director of student programs at AcadArena, has stated that the program is just the beginning of their partnership with Globe.

“We’re excited to bring the GAMES Fund to life to support student-gamers excelling both in and out of play. We have a lot of plans on how we can improve this more with Globe and our tried and tested campus esports ecosystem in AcadArena. This is just the start.”

Applications are now open via AcadArena's website, www.acadarena.com/gamescholarship. Deadline of applications is on January 24, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Interested school organizations may apply for accreditation up until January 30, 2021.