Ex-Olympian to lawmakers who want to ban minors from combat sports: 'Study it more'

MANILA, Philippines — Former Olympian Donnie Geisler is imploring lawmakers looking to ban the participation of minors in full-contact sports to give it a second thought.

This following the controversial House Bill 1526 proposed in Congress which will effectively penalize any athlete under the age of 18 that participates in any full-contact sporting activity, including Geisler's sport of Taekwondo and other combat sports.

Speaking to the Tiebreaker Vods' Hitlist, Geisler spoke about how participating in his sport from an early age helped him achieve all that he did in his career — highlighted by an apperance in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Greece.

"I was really surprised na something could even be put together that would prohibit kids from doing martial arts," Geisler said.

"Ako I'm a product of martial arts from youth up to now... the will affect many martial artists, many kids, it will affect many instructors in the future, many people who are earning a decent living," he added, a Taekwondo instructor himself since he retired.

Geisler suggested that the lawmakers expressing concern over the safety of athletes in combat sports should look at the probability of injuries also happening in other sports, citing that combat sports is not any different.

"Maybe they should look at the probabilities of injuries in all sports not only ours," he said.

"They think just because lumalaban and all, they put a certain brand to the discipline we practice," he added.

"I think they should really look into it and study it more,"

Geisler's stance mirrors those of the whole combat sports community, where a number of prominent athletes have already spoken out on the controversial bill.

Multiple National Sports Associations of the disciplines possibly affected by the bill also reiterated that there is nothing to be concerned about when it comes to the safety of young athletes.