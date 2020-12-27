NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Kai Sotto reiterates importance of family in NBA dream
Kai Sotto
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 27, 2020 - 11:25am

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto may be far from his extended family while he chases his dream to be the first-ever full Filipino in the NBA.

But the 7'2" big man still carries a soft spot for his relatives, keeping them in his thoughts and communicating with them always despite his busy schedule.

"I'm a big family guy. I have a big family in the Philippines where I talk to them every day," said Sotto.

Even his journey in basketball is intertwined with his family, with Sotto citing his father as one of his main motivations in pursuing the sport.

"My dad is the biggest factor on why I chose to play basketball. I grew up watching him and I just felt the love of the game because of him," said Sotto.

Now, as he chases the end game of his NBA dream with the NBA G League Team Ignite, Sotto knows that there is another "family" that he is a part of.

That is, the family he has found in his teammates and coaches as they journey through the year-long developmental program in the G League professional pathway.

And just like in any other family, the 18-year-old phenom knows he has a role to play which he plans on doing to the best of his ability.

"My game plan is to know my role and to be the best at it, and just to always be there for my coaches and my teammates," Sotto said.

The NBA G League Team Ignite recently finished training and scrimmages for the month of December in Walnut Creek, California and have taken a break for the Holidays.

Team Ignite will attempt to test their mettle once the proposed new NBA G League season rolls on by next year.

