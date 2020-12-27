Philippine hoops community mourns death of ex-NCAA MVP Daniel

MANILA, Philippines — The day after Christmas brought immense grief to the Philippine basketball community following the sudden passing of former NCAA MVP Sudan Daniel on Saturday.

Daniel, 33, reportedly died of an asthma attack while vacationing in Calatagan, Batangas.

The 6’7” American was instrumental to San Beda’s 18-game sweep in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament back in 2010.

Sports personalities took to social media shortly after his death to express their condolences.

PBA star Gabe Norwood of the Rain or Shine Elastopainters was one of the more prominent athletes to post on social media on Daniel’s passing.

???? RIP Su! — Gabe Norwood (@GNorwood5) December 26, 2020

“RIP Su!,” Norwood tweeted with a broken heart emoji.

Anton Altamirano, Gilas Youth and Zamboanga MPBL assistant coach, also expressed his grief. He had worked with Daniel in Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 prior to his death.

Sudan was such a great human being. Always kept it real and was a very genuine person. Im gonna miss him and i will always remember the years we worked together in the 3x3 stage. So long brother! ???????????? — Anton Altamirano (@blazerboy11) December 26, 2020

“Sudan was such a great human being. Always kept it real and was a very genuine person,” wrote Altamirano.

Carlo Singson, long-time executive of NBA Philippines, also spoke about Daniel's passing.

My ?? is heavy as I heard that Sudan, or Coach Su to my boys, passed away unexpectedly. He was always so nice, polite, & professional. He greeted folks with a smile. You’ll be missed ?@Sudaniel18?



Sudan Daniel, ex-NCAA MVP, dies after asthma attack https://t.co/tPZK7vfPVd — Carlo Singson (@SingsonCarlo) December 26, 2020

The former NCAA MVP had been to numerous events of the NBA here in the country.

"My heart is heavy as I heard that Sudan, or Coach Su to my boys, passed away unexpectedly. He was always so nice, polite, and professional. He greeted folks with a smile. You'll be missed," Singson said.

Former NCAA star Adrian Alban, who played for the LPU Pirates and the Arellano Chiefs, posted a photo of him and Daniel.

Wow! 2020 ????



Rest in Paradise Brodie ?????????????????????



Sudan Daniels a.k.a SUPERMAN ???? pic.twitter.com/X2ka3JnEcC — Adrian Alban (@ian__alban) December 26, 2020

"Rest in Paradise, Brodie," wrote Alban.

Former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala wrote that Daniel was "such a breath of fresh air,"

Shocked to hear this. For the many weeks and months that I worked with Sudan in Chooks Pilipinas 3x3 League, he was such a breath of fresh air. Jovial, fun and charming. Can’t believe that presence is gone now. RIP Su. You will be missed. ???? https://t.co/SnAFfzu3eX — Noli Eala (@NoliEala) December 26, 2020

"Shocked to hear this. For many weeks and months that I worked with Sudan in Chooks Pilipinas 3x3 League, he was such a breath of fresh air," said Eala.

Even volleyball player and former student-athlete Jem Ferrer of the Ateneo Blue Eagles expressed her condolences.

RIP, Sudan Daniel ???????? — Jamenea Ferrer (@JemFerrer) December 26, 2020

"RIP, Sudan Daniel," she wrote.