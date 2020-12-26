NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Palawan Queenâ€™s Gambit: Antoinette San Diego making her dad proud
Marie Antoinette San Diego
Palawan Queen’s Gambit: Antoinette San Diego making her dad proud
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - December 26, 2020 - 1:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sometimes, a person’s dreams are sidetracked by life only to be fulfilled by their offspring.

Twenty-one-year old Woman International Master Marie Antoinette San Diego from Dasmariñas, Cavite, who is a member of the Palawan Queen’s Gambit team in the PCAPis living her father, Anton’s dream to be a chess master; albeit wholeheartedly.

“I started out playing chess at the age of three because of my father,” disclosed the bespectacled San Diego. “My father, Antonio, who competed for the Technological Institute of the Philippines, wanted to pursue a career in chess, but had to take on a real job because of the hardships of life.”

“Noon bata ako, dinadala ako ng daddy ko sa chess plaza sa may Luneta Park para makalaro,” added San Diego. “Every time ako natatalo ay umiiyak ako tapos bibigyan ako ng play money pa-konsuelo.”

At the age of five, Antoinette took part in her first tournament. By seven, she competed in her first international tourney.

“Naisip ko noon, ‘Wow, nakasakay ng eroplano at nakapunta ng kung saan,’” laughed San Diego at the fond memories. “At mas maganda, nabigyan ng scholarship sa college.”

Antoinette’s father was strict about her training; something she doesn’t mind as it bared fruit first with a scholarship to La Salle which she represented in the UAAP (where they were champions in Seasons 78, 80, and 81). 

It was towards her final year in La Salle when San Diego found herself at a crossroad. “I was thinking to concentrate on my studies in La Salle and play in the UAAP then work or to continue to play chess. I took part in the East Asian Junior Chess Championship in Tagaytay in June of 2017 and prayed for a sign,” she recalled. “If I win, I will continue to pursue chess. If not, I will finish my studies and just play in the UAAP. I wasn’t giving up on chess. It was just a shift in priorities.”

As fate would have it, San Diego tied for first in the girl’s division with a Chinese chess player and was conferred the rank of “Woman International Master.”

Three years later, the opportunity of a lifetime arrived with Palawan Queen’s Gambit with fellow WIMs Shania Mae Mendoza, Mikee Suede, Catherine Perena-Secopito, as well as the region’s homegrown players include Marife dela Torre, Yanika Eli Seratubias and Jesibel Maberit.

San Diego will be coached once more by her DLSU mentor, Susan Neri. 

“When I heard of PCAP, I wondered if there was a women’s division,” thought Antoinette. “Sobrang saya ko na meron isang team na all-womens. Masarap ang feeling may naka-appreciate ng women’s game and to give us a chance to show yung galing namin.”

“This is a great opportunity to inspire more girls…. and to make my father prouder.”

Professional Chess Association of the Philippines is slated to begin this January 2021.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto on NBA dream: 'Hopefully I'll make everybody proud'
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In a short documentary produced by the NBA G League, Sotto talked about the impact his journey would have on his fellow ...
Sports
fbfb
Mark Sangiao vows comeback for Team Lakay in 2021
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Apart from being stymied by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the MMA gym was unable to gain any momentum in the...
Sports
fbfb
Palawan Queen’s Gambit: Antoinette San Diego making her dad proud
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Twenty-one-year old Woman International Master Marie Antoinette San Diego from Dasmariñas, Cavite, who is a member...
Sports
fbfb
Pros brace for PGT resumption
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
With pro golf’s return to the mainstream via a two-tournament bubble recently, the men and women of the tour can’t...
Sports
fbfb
Looking forward
By STAR Sports Staff | 14 hours ago
From Paris to Takasaki in Japan all the way to Ostrava in the Czech Republic, Filipino athletes faced world-class opposition...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2021 year of crossroads
By Bill Velasco | December 26, 2020 - 12:00am
We’ve been slowly inching our way out of our forced hibernation, and living tensely with a virus hanging in the air around us.
Sports
fbfb
Jack Animam encourages Pinay hoopers to play overseas amid Taiwan stint
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Having experienced much success with the NU Lady Bulldogs, Animam is facing new challenges and learning new lessons with Shih...
Sports
fbfb
Palawan Queen’s Gambit’s Catherine Secopito-Perena: Chess is her calling
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Nicknamed the Queen’s Gambit, Palawan features four Women’s International Masters in Shania Mae Mendoza, Antoinette...
Sports
fbfb
Celtics vs Nets, Lakers vs Mavs headline NBA Christmas Day clashes
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Rivalry clashes will usher in Christmas day in the NBA with five marquee games set for December 25 (December 26, Manila ...
Sports
fbfb
Harden slapped with mandatory quarantine, fine, after protocol violations
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Harden has been in quarantine since Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) and has also been slapped with an additional fine of...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with