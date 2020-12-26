Fil-Am prospects hoping to beef up Gilas women program

MANILA, Philippines — As the Gilas Pilipinas women program continues to develop, more and more rising talents are stepping up to contribute to the growth of women's national team.

Speaking to Tiebreaker Vods' So She Did, Filipino-Foreign prospects Mai-Loni Henson, Kayla Padilla and Mia Yanogacio, all expressed their desire to eventually represent the Philippines once the opportunity arises.

Henson, who plays as a professional hooper in Europe and is an alumni of the University of Washington women's basketball program, said that her connection with US-based Filipino coach Cris Gopez has served as a starting point for her to eventually go to the Philippines and play basketball.

"He was actually able to connect me with the coaches of the Philippine national team so I'm hoping in the future, that I can go over there and represent my country," said Henson.

"I'm looking foward to [it] and I know my mom is really excited," she added.

Meanwhile, University of Pennsylvania sophomore Padilla, also expressed interest in donning the Gilas jersey.

The Ivy League rookie of the year said that after her collegiate career, it is something she is definitely looking forward to.

"[It's] definitely been an interest of mine. Obviously now just trying to take it day by day... just getting through college first but I'd love to represent my country," Padilla said.

"Especially playing with fellow Filipino women's basketball players because that would be really awesome," she added.

University of Delaware commit Yanogacio, for her part, plans to follow in her father's footsteps who had previously played here in the Philippines.

"I think it would be cool... My dad played there before when he was younger so I think it would be cool to represent," she said.

Gopez' firm in Fil-Foreign select has been showcasing athletes across the world and is helping national team programs, like Gilas women, in spotting talents to be tapped for future competitions.

Gilas women head coach Patrick Aquino will hold a combine for Fil-Foreign hoopers in the United States in order to see Henson, Padilla and Yanogacio, as well as other prospects, that may be interested to play for the national team.

While FIBA eligibility rules may hinder prospects like them from donning the national team jersey in FIBA-sanctioned competitions, other tournaments like the Jones Cup, and the Southeast Asian Games will be open for these Fil-Foreign players.