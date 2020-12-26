Filipina De Jesus' freshman campaign at Duke cut short by COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina Vanessa de Jesus' freshman campaign at US NCAA Division I school Duke University has been cut short due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Duke University announced that their women's basketball program will not play the remainder of the 2020-21 season on Christmas day (December 26, Manila time).

This due to "health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19" according to the team's statement.

Last December 16 (December 17 in Manila), the team halted all its basketball related activities due to COVID-19 positive cases and precautionary contact tracing measures.

De Jesus, who has played four games for the Blue Devils as the first-ever Asian to play for Duke University's women's basketball team, shone in her limited outings for Duke as their starting point guard.

She tallied a career-high 17 points in just her second game with the Blue Devils in Duke's 83-56 win over Western Carolina last November.

In her first-ever game, De Jesus became the first Duke freshman to notch 13 points or more in her first career start for the Blue Devils since 2014.

De Jesus has been tagged as one of the Filipino talents in the United States who can possibly make it to the WNBA.