Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena raising funds for less fortunate Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo Olympics-bound EJ Obiena is a hero for the Filipino people both in the world of sports, and outside of it.

The world-class pole vaulter is lending a hand to his fellow Filipinos with a fundraising project to help Filipinos in need who were affected by natural calamities amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

In partnership with World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines, Obiena hopes to raise P100,000 to help Filipinos affected by Super Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Ulysses.

"It's Christmas time, and the spirit of giving and sharing has never been needed by the world more than now," wrote Obiena on his Instagram.

Obiena had a busy 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic where he competed in eight competitions, raking medals in six of the events.

The pole vaulter joins gymnast Carlos Yulo, and pugs Irish Magno and Eumir Marcial as the Philippine contingent so far in the postponed Tokyo Summer Games.

Those interested to help in Obiena's fundraiser may do so here.