NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Mark Sangiao vows comeback for Team Lakay in 2021
Coach Mark Sangiao poses with Team Lakay's ONE Championship belts and Philippine Sportswriters Association awards during the Team Lakay media lunch at Gloria Maris in Gateway, Cubao on Thursday, February 28, 2019
Contributed photo
Mark Sangiao vows comeback for Team Lakay in 2021
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 25, 2020 - 4:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Like most of Filipinos, it was a bleak 2020 for mixed martial arts stable Team Lakay.

Apart from being stymied by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the MMA gym was unable to gain any momentum in the cages, particularly in Singapore promotion ONE Championship where they suffered more setbacks than victories.

But like the rest of the world attempting to recover from the effects of the health crisis, the Baguio stable is planning its comeback once the next year rolls on.

"Hindi lang naman sa Team, kundi sa lahat ay naging malungkot yung mga results... Pati ekonomiya natin, pangit yung nadulot ng pandemyang ito," Sangiao told Philstar.com.

"Same with us, yung adjustment natin, yun siguro hindi natin napaghandaan... No excuses, pero yun yung experience namin. Hindi kami nakapagadjust," he added, speaking about sports' "bubble" set-up.

2020 saw Sangiao's squad suffer defeats once they returned to the ONE cage after a prolonged hiatus due to the lockdown.

Big names like Eduard Folayang, Kevin Belingon and Lito Adiwang all were unsuccessful in their first bout back.

This followed a tumultuous 2019 for Team Lakay, which saw three of its four World Titles stripped from their fighters.

But the multi-titled MMA tactician isn't losing hope, with learned experiences from the year to be used to further develop their skills.

"Pagbalik natin sa 2021, I'm sure prepared na tayo sa mga ganung set-up and babawi tayo," he said.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Harden slapped with mandatory quarantine, fine, after protocol violations
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Harden has been in quarantine since Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) and has also been slapped with an additional fine of...
Sports
fbfb
Celtics vs Nets, Lakers vs Mavs headline NBA Christmas Day clashes
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Rivalry clashes will usher in Christmas day in the NBA with five marquee games set for December 25 (December 26, Manila ...
Sports
fbfb
Meet the Filipino-Norwegian booter tearing up the pitch in Norway
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Born to a Filipino mother and a Norwegian father in Bodo, Norway, Sara Eggesvik has already made a name for herself in the...
Sports
fbfb
Glory amid pandemic
By STAR Sports Staff | 17 hours ago
As the human race battled a deadly and invisible foe, Filipino athletes tried hardest to keep in shape.
Sports
fbfb
Yuka Saso's JLPGA sweep bid gets boost
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
The recent JLPGA announcement kept the Fil-Japanese shotmaker in the hunt for the top two honors although with a full calendar...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Jack Animam encourages Pinay hoopers to play overseas amid Taiwan stint
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Having experienced much success with the NU Lady Bulldogs, Animam is facing new challenges and learning new lessons with Shih...
Sports
fbfb
Palawan Queen’s Gambit’s Catherine Secopito-Perena: Chess is her calling
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Nicknamed the Queen’s Gambit, Palawan features four Women’s International Masters in Shania Mae Mendoza, Antoinette...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Jalen Green spreads Holiday cheer to kids with gifts
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Kai Sotto's teammate in Team Ignite, Green distributed brand new shoes and earphones to a group of students to spread the...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto on NBA dream: 'Hopefully I'll make everybody proud'
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
In a short documentary produced by the NBA G League, Sotto talked about the impact his journey would have on his fellow ...
Sports
fbfb
Giving is receiving
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 25, 2020 - 12:00am
It is often said that when you give, you receive.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with