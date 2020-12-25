NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Jack Animam encourages Pinay hoopers to play overseas amid Taiwan stint
Jack Animam
FIBA.com
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 25, 2020 - 2:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women mainstay Jack Danielle Animam is flourishing post-college with a stint as a foreign-student athlete in Taiwan.

Having experienced much success with the NU Lady Bulldogs, Animam is facing new challenges and learning new lessons with Shih Hsin University while also taking a masters degree in advertising.

Knowing the impact of the experience she is currently absorbing overseas, the national team star isn't shy in encouraging her fellow Filipina ballers in pursuing opportunities outside of the Philippines.

"Definitely... If they really wanna pursue basketball, [if] that's their passion, if they really want to experience things, why not go for it?," said Animam during a recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' So She Did.

"This is an opportunity and also a learning experience," she added.

With the NU Lady Bulldogs, Animam had never experienced a loss in her collegiate career. This seems to continue with the Shih Hsin Tigers, who are currently the league leaders in the University Basketball Alliance.

Currently posting the norms of 15.9 points, 11.3 boards, 2.4 steals, and 2.3 blocks, Animam is more than a role player for the Tigers.

Animam isn't downplaying how big of an impact this would have on her career, and spurs on her fellow ballers.

"Sobrang laking bagay nito for your exposure," said Animam.

Animam is currently still in Taiwan, with plans to celebrate Christmas on the basketball court with her teammates.

"May training kami, mag-Christmas kami sa court," she quipped.

