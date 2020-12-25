Palawan Queenâ€™s Gambitâ€™s Catherine Secopito-Perena: Chess is her calling

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Catherine Secopito-Perena
Palawan Queen’s Gambit’s Catherine Secopito-Perena: Chess is her calling
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - December 25, 2020 - 1:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — If you talk to 35-year-old Woman’s International Chess Master Catherine Perena, within a minute you’ll be completely convinced that she can do anything. 

She oozes optimism. 

Why not? It’s a pre-Christmas gift that the Palawan squad to the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines is an all-women’s team. 

Nicknamed the Queen’s Gambit, Palawan features four Women’s International Masters in Shania Mae Mendoza, Antoinette San Diego, Mikee Suede and Perena-Secopito.

Its homegrown players include Marife dela Torre, Yanika Eli Seratubias and Jesibel Maberit.

The Palawan Queen’s Gambit team is coached by Susan Neri. 

“I think that PCAP and the Palawan team are the right vehicle to promote women’s chess and women’s empowerment,” said Secopito-Perena without batting an eyelash.

Since she took up the game -- rather late, she pointed out as most kids take up the sport around the ages of five or six – when she was 11 years old. Influenced by her father, Catherine dove into chess like a fish in water.

After her classmate volunteered her to play chess for intramurals while in school, she has done very well for herself.

Well might actually be an understatement. 

Form school intramurals, she advanced to division level followed by Palarong Pambansa. 

While competing for the University of the Philippines from 2003 to 2008, she helped State U win two UAAP Women’s Chess crowns. She is a five-time Board 1 gold medalist and a five-time Most Valuable Player. Furthermore, she has represented the country in international competition since 2005.

But one of her biggest achievements was besting Indian sensation Humpy Koneru in the Asian Inter-Games of 2007 that was held in Macau. Koneru is the youngest woman to attain the title of Grand Master when she was only 15 years old in 2002. 

“I was ready to beat expectations,” recounted Secopito-Perena. “People expect you to lose but why do you want to lose? As they say in chess, ‘don’t look at your opponent but the board.’”

And yet, the Filipina, who was 22 at that time, pulled off the incredible feat. The resounding win propelled her to the bronze medal.

“Why chess?” she explained when asked why she took the board game instead of more physical sports. “Feeling ko when I took up chess, I could be good at it so I pursued it. And chess is a huge help to your personal development in real life. You think ahead, weigh all the plus and minuses to make the right decision, you plan, and become more calculating.”

“I think that with Queen’s Gambit on Netflix opening women’s eyes to chess, I think the Palawan team can do the same; not only in the Philippines, but also kung saan saan. Marami rin hindi nabibigyan ng right opportunity to unleash their potential. I think we can do something big with the Palawan team and PCAP.”

