Fil-Am Jalen Green spreads Holiday cheer to kids with gifts
Jalen Green
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 25, 2020 - 1:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Jalen Green was a hero off the court this Holiday season after giving away gifts to a group of kids earlier this week.

Kai Sotto's teammate in Team Ignite, Green distributed brand new shoes and earphones to a group of students to spread the spirit of Christmas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Overtime NXT (@overtimenxt)

"Really put the biggest smiles on these kids faces," said an onlooker as the children opened Green's gifts.

Green was one of the top prospects of his class out of high school and is now teammates with Sotto in the new NBA G League professional path program.

Green and Sotto, though having received multiple offers from US NCAA schools, opted to skip college to be the premiere prospects to first experience the NBA G League pro path.

Green has Filipino roots on his mother's side and has been to the Philippines several times.

Green is projected as a lottery pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

