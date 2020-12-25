Kai Sotto on NBA dream: 'Hopefully I'll make everybody proud'

MANILA, Philippines — NBA G League Team Ignite's Kai Sotto is carrying the dreams not just of himself but of the whole country as he tries to become the first full-blooded Filipino in the NBA.

In a short documentary produced by the NBA G League, Sotto talked about the impact his journey would have on his fellow countrymen.

"If you've been to the Philippines, everybody plays basketballl. It's like a religion," said Sotto.

Born and raised in a basketball-crazy nation, the 18-year-old revealed that he has been dreaming about the big stage as early as he could remember.

"Since the first time I started touching the basketball, I made the goal to be the first full blooded Filipino to make it to the NBA," he said.

The latest steps in achieving his goal involved moving to the United States and being tapped to join NBA G League's Team Ignite, a year-long developmental program that will hopefully see Sotto's dream come to fruition.

But with newfound competition, the 7'2" big man admitted he has been adjusting a lot to play at pace with his teammates and opponents in the States.

"It's been a bit of a challenge since the game is much faster and the players are more athletic," said Sotto.

Regardless of the challenge, Sotto is hoping to power through it with the help of his Team Ignite teammates and two-time NBA Champion coach Brian Shaw.

"I'm just blessed to be here, to be coached under Coach Shaw... I'm trying my best to get drafted next year," said Sotto.

"It will be so big, not just for me, but for my family, and also my country. Hopefully I'll make everybody proud," he added.

Sotto and the rest of Team Ignite will truly test their mettle against seasoned veterans when the new NBA G League season tips off in early 2021.