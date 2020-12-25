NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Kai Sotto on NBA dream: 'Hopefully I'll make everybody proud'
Kai Sotto
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
Kai Sotto on NBA dream: 'Hopefully I'll make everybody proud'
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 25, 2020 - 9:40am

MANILA, Philippines — NBA G League Team Ignite's Kai Sotto is carrying the dreams not just of himself but of the whole country as he tries to become the first full-blooded Filipino in the NBA.

In a short documentary produced by the NBA G League, Sotto talked about the impact his journey would have on his fellow countrymen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NBA G League (@nbagleague)

"If you've been to the Philippines, everybody plays basketballl. It's like a religion," said Sotto.

Born and raised in a basketball-crazy nation, the 18-year-old revealed that he has been dreaming about the big stage as early as he could remember.

"Since the first time I started touching the basketball, I made the goal to be the first full blooded Filipino to make it to the NBA," he said.

The latest steps in achieving his goal involved moving to the United States and being tapped to join NBA G League's Team Ignite, a year-long developmental program that will hopefully see Sotto's dream come to fruition.

But with newfound competition, the 7'2" big man admitted he has been adjusting a lot to play at pace with his teammates and opponents in the States.

"It's been a bit of a challenge since the game is much faster and the players are more athletic," said Sotto.

Regardless of the challenge, Sotto is hoping to power through it with the help of his Team Ignite teammates and two-time NBA Champion coach Brian Shaw.

"I'm just blessed to be here, to be coached under Coach Shaw... I'm trying my best to get drafted next year," said Sotto.

"It will be so big, not just for me, but for my family, and also my country. Hopefully I'll make everybody proud," he added.

Sotto and the rest of Team Ignite will truly test their mettle against seasoned veterans when the new NBA G League season tips off in early 2021.

BASKETBALL KAI SOTTO NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Yuka Saso's JLPGA sweep bid gets boost
By Dante Navarro | 20 hours ago
The recent JLPGA announcement kept the Fil-Japanese shotmaker in the hunt for the top two honors although with a full calendar...
Sports
fbfb
Jordan Clarkson surprises Pinoy frontliners in NBA Philippines web show
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Though having gone through a difficult year of being bombarded by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as multiple...
Sports
fbfb
Meet the Filipino-Norwegian booter tearing up the pitch in Norway
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Born to a Filipino mother and a Norwegian father in Bodo, Norway, Sara Eggesvik has already made a name for herself in the...
Sports
fbfb
Giving is receiving
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 25, 2020 - 12:00am
It is often said that when you give, you receive.
Sports
fbfb
Players to be heard on PBA options
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Full bubble or closed circuit? Players are initially divided on what setup they prefer for the PBA Season 46 hostilities in...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Celtics vs Nets, Lakers vs Mavs headline NBA Christmas Day clashes
By Luisa Morales | 17 minutes ago
Rivalry clashes will usher in Christmas day in the NBA with five marquee games set for December 25 (December 26, Manila ...
Sports
fbfb
Harden slapped with mandatory quarantine, fine, after protocol violations
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Harden has been in quarantine since Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) and has also been slapped with an additional fine of...
Sports
fbfb
Glory amid pandemic
By STAR Sports Staff | 11 hours ago
As the human race battled a deadly and invisible foe, Filipino athletes tried hardest to keep in shape.
Sports
fbfb
Alido targets card in Asian Tour restart
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
Ira Alido is a young man in a hurry. After scoring a Philippine Golf Tour breakthrough, the 19-year-old rising star believes...
Sports
fbfb
Ramirez cleared of graft charge
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez received an early Christmas gift the package coming in the form of acquittal...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with