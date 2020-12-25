NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Harden slapped with mandatory quarantine, fine, after protocol violations
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 15: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs against the San Antonio Spurs on December 15, 2020 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
CATO CATALDO / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Harden slapped with mandatory quarantine, fine, after protocol violations
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 25, 2020 - 9:15am

MANILA, Philippines — Embattled Houston Rockets star James Harden has been required to isolate until Christmas Day (December 26 in Manila) after violating coronavirus protocols.

Harden has been in quarantine since Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) and has also been slapped with an additional fine of $50,000 after a video of the former MVP surfaced at an indoor gathering in Houston without a mask.

The "indoor gathering" was initially reported to be at a strip club, which was denied by the Rockets star shortly after.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Harden told NBA investigators that he believed he was "in compliance" with health and safety protocols.

Harden's quarantine played a big role in the postponement of Houston's Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) game against the Oklahoma City where the Rockets couldn't meet the league's requirement of eight eligible players.

The 31-year-old has been asking to be traded from Houston since the offseason but has been unable to form any significant talks with other teams.

The three-time scoring champion will need to test negative for the coronavirus disease four times before receiving clearance to play on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) when the Rockets play against the Portland Trailblazers.

