Looking back on GAB's accomplishments in 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The year 2020 is almost done. While most cannot wait for this pandemic-ridden year to end, there are notable events in the local sporting world that allowed this year to be bearable if not finding its worth.

Philstar.com spoke to Games and Amusements Board Chairman Baham Mitra and we came up with a list on six best things to happen to Philippines sports this 2020.

1. The resumption of professional sports by holding pro sports events through NBA-inspired bubbles. There was the Chooks to Go 3x3 Tournament held at the Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna, the Philippines Football League in Carmona, Cavite, and the Philippine Basketball Association's Philippine Cup held in Clark.

2. The creation of the Special Guest License to promote professional sports at the collegiate level.

3. The addition to the professional sports ranks by entities such as the Professional Chess association of the Philippines, Premier Volleyball League, Chooks to Go 3x3 Pilipinas, National Basketball League and the Women’s National Basketball League, the country's first ever women's hoops pro league.

4. The promotion of gender neutrality in pro sports by empowering female athletes.

5. The strengthening of ties with pro sports stakeholders with the regular online program Kamustahan sa GAB.

And finally,

6. The 2nd Professional Sports Summit, which was held virtually due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with over 360 participants throughout the country.