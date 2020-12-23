Jordan Clarkson raring to return to NBA action after quick offseason

MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz had only left the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida sometime in late September.

But the Filipino-American guard is already raring to come back to action when their new NBA season kicks off on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Speaking to Nikko Ramos in NBA Philippines' Republika Huddle, Clarkson talked about the preparation going into the season and that despite the quick turnaround, it was all systems go for the Western Conference squad.

"It has been an easy transition just because I think we only had maybe a month and a half off," said Clarkson.

"We just literally left the bubble not too long ago, training camp isn't as grueling on our bodies because we had a quick turnaround," he added.

Clarkson recently inked a four-year extension with the Jazz, despite only joining Quin Snyder's squad earlier this year.

The Fil-Am player made his impact felt with the Jazz, posting the norms of 16.5 points per game off of the bench.

This seemed to have proved the 28-year-old's worth to the squad, having been an instrumental part of the Jazz's run in the postseason.

Now with a fresh slate and a whole new season ahead of them, Clarkson looks forward to reaching new heights.

"We were getting tired of just sitting at home... We definitely want to go back and play, entertain and have a great season," he said.

The Utah Jazz play their season opener on December 23 (December 24, Manila time) against the Portland Trailblazers.