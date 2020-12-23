Rolando Dy named BRAVE CF Fighter of the Year

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fighter Rolando Dy was recently named fighter of the year in the Brave Combat Federation that gave Philippine mixed martial arts a shot in the arm following a bleak year.

“It’s truly an honor to have this award. This trophy is a testament of my dedication, hard work, and sacrifice to be one of the best fighters in the world. It is a very proud moment for myself, my family and my beloved country,” said the 29-year-old Dy, son of legendary boxer Rolando Navarrete.

“Hopefully, this is the first of many,” he added.

The key to Dy’s meteoric rise was his decision to move up to lightweight from featherweight and disposed of Polish knockout artist Maciek Gierszewski at Brave CF 42 last September and 2019 Combat CF Breakout Fighter of the Year John Brewin in Brave CF 44 two months later.

The pair of sensational results not only hiked Dy’s record to 14-9 (win-loss) but may have pushed him closer to earning a title shot against division champion Amin Ayoub.

“Anytime, anywhere, I am ready to suit up and fight. Just give me the time and date. I promise you that I’ll be there,” said Dy.

Dy's feat was a saving grace to a year that saw defeats of a lot of Filipino MMA fighters in other fight outfits like the Ultimate Fighting Championship and ONE.

“I know this year has been difficult for a lot of people, but let this be a reminder to never give up in the face of adversity. “Challenges are made to make us grow and strong. Just hang in there and keep on fighting,” he said.