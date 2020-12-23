NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Kevin Durant #7
Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots a free throw during the game against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 22, 2020 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
NBAE/Getty Images via AFP/Jesse D. Garrabrant
Durant makes triumphant return as Nets thrash Warriors in NBA opener
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 23, 2020 - 11:06am

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA is officially back, and so is Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

Over a year removed from his achilles injury in the 2019 NBA Finals, Durant made sure to cement his comeback with a dominant showing against his former team the Golden State Warriors in the Nets' 125-99 victory, Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time).

Durant, who played his first regular season game for the Nets after missing his first whole year with the franchise, tallied 22 points, three assists and five rebounds in 25 minutes of play in the blowout win.

Kyrie Irving led the way in scoring in the one-sided affair with 26 points to go along with four assists and four rebounds.

Caris LeVert also chipped in with 20 markers of his own with nine boards and five assists.

The Nets had control of the game essentially all 48 minutes. By the end of the opening salvo they were already up by double-digits, 40-25.

With Draymond Green in the sidelines for the Warriors, Stephen Curry had to carry the offensive load.

The former two-time MVP finished with 20 points and 10 boards in the losing effort. Rookie big man James Wiseman had 19 points and six boards in his NBA debut.

The win gave the Nets their first season opener victory since 2012.

