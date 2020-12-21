April Joy Claros bows to Indonesian

MANILA, Philippines — April Joy Claros missed out on her winning chances and succumbed to Indonesia’s Laysa Latifah, 0-2, in their quarterfinals showdown to crash out of the FIDE World Cadets and Youth Rapid Chess Championships yesterday.

Down 0-1, Claros, 13, appeared headed to knotting the count and forcing an “Armageddon” playoff after carving out a winning position by controlling the central file with his doubled rooks and an untouchable central knight outpost.

But the Far Eastern University-Diliman standout played passive from there, giving Latifah the opportunity to force a series of exchanges that turned things around in the latter’s favor.

Despite the loss, Claros had shown she has the potential to compete against the best the world can offer in her age bracket.

In fact, Claros slew third pick Martyna Starosta of Poland in the round-of-16 even though she was a mere wildcard entry and only seeded 14th.

Claros was also the best Filipino performer and outshone the more heralded International Master Daniel Quizon, WIM Kylen Joy Mordido, Michael Concio, Jr. and Al-Basher Buto.