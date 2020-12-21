NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
This undated photo shows Filipino chess legend Eugene Torre.
GM Eugene Torre tops inaugural PCAP draft
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - December 21, 2020 - 4:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rizal, as expected, went for the biggest fish in the pond–Grand Master Eugene Torre in the first ever Professional Chess Association of the Philippines Draft Sunday at the Quezon City Sports Center.

Another Grand Master in Joey Antonio was selected second overall by Iloilo, but it was Quezon City that stunned everyone by picking out Michaella Concio third overall.

Palawan, going last at 24th for the first round, also picked out Women’s International master Shania Mae Mendoza.

According to chess analysts, Cabuyao, Pasig, Zamboanga, Camarines, Manila, Mindoro, San Juan, Negros, Iloilo, and Rizal had bountiful drafts.

“Cabuyao and Rizal have two Grand Masters,” pointed out one analyst who carefully followed the proceedings but refused to be identified.

“Cabuyao selected GM John Paul Gomez in the first round and GM Banjo Barcenilla in the second round. As for Rizal, aside from Eugene Torre, they picked up Roland Salvador.”

The first PCAP Conference is slated to begin by mid-January 2021.

The results of the first round of the PCAP Draft is as follows:

  1. Rizal – GM Eugene Torre
  2. Iloilo – GM Joey Antonio
  3. Quezon City – Michaella Concio
  4. Iriga – NM Glennen Artuz
  5. Negros – IM Joel Pimentel
  6. Cordova - Edsel Montoya
  7. Antipolo – NM Jojo Aquino Jr.
  8. San Juan – IM Ricky de Guzman
  9. Mindoro – FM David Elorta
  10. Lapu Lapu – NM Merben Roque
  11. Surigao FM Vince Allan
  12. Manila GM Julio Catalino Sadorra
  13. Camarines – GM Mark Paragua
  14. Olongapo – NM Gefer Imbuido
  15. Cabuyao – GM John Paul Gomez
  16. Toledo –IM Rico Mascarinas
  17. Cagayan – Jake Tumaliuan
  18. Zamboanga – IM Chito Garma
  19. Gen. Trias – NM Marlon Bernardino
  20. Isabela – NM Jerome Balico
  21. Cebu – NM Elwin Retanal
  22. Caloocan – IM Paulo Bersamina
  23. Pasig – GM Darwin Laylo
  24. Palawan – WIM Shania Mae Mendoza

