GM Eugene Torre tops inaugural PCAP draft

MANILA, Philippines — Rizal, as expected, went for the biggest fish in the pond–Grand Master Eugene Torre in the first ever Professional Chess Association of the Philippines Draft Sunday at the Quezon City Sports Center.

Another Grand Master in Joey Antonio was selected second overall by Iloilo, but it was Quezon City that stunned everyone by picking out Michaella Concio third overall.

Palawan, going last at 24th for the first round, also picked out Women’s International master Shania Mae Mendoza.

According to chess analysts, Cabuyao, Pasig, Zamboanga, Camarines, Manila, Mindoro, San Juan, Negros, Iloilo, and Rizal had bountiful drafts.

“Cabuyao and Rizal have two Grand Masters,” pointed out one analyst who carefully followed the proceedings but refused to be identified.

“Cabuyao selected GM John Paul Gomez in the first round and GM Banjo Barcenilla in the second round. As for Rizal, aside from Eugene Torre, they picked up Roland Salvador.”

The first PCAP Conference is slated to begin by mid-January 2021.

The results of the first round of the PCAP Draft is as follows: