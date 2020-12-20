NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Pagdanganan fades with 76; Kim surges
This undated photo shows Filipina golfer Bianca Pagdanganan.
Release, file
Pagdanganan fades with 76; Kim surges
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - December 20, 2020 - 9:45am

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan stayed cold even in warmer conditions, groping in another error-filled front side stint for a 76 even as Koreans Sei Young Kim and Jin Young Ko sealed a duel of the world’s top two players for the CME Group Tour Championship crown in Naples, Florida Saturday.

Eager to bounce back from a disastrous 79, marred by a closing 42 at the front Friday, Pagdanganan rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt on the 13th of Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold course, only to yield the stroke with a failed bunker bid on No. 15 before closing out her backside start with a run of pars.

But disaster struck the 23-year-old Pinay rookie and Tour’s driving leader on the par-5 No. 1 as she hooked her second shot and took another after failing to find her ball. But her fourth shot landed in a hazard and she reached the green in 6 before two-putting for 8.

Reeling from that miscue, she failed to get up-and-down in the next two holes but broke a five-hole par-roll with a closing birdie for a 40 and a 76.

With a 228 total, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker stayed at third-to-last in the select 72-player field in the $3 million closing event of the pandemic-hit season headed to a thrilling finish.

World No. 2 Kim fired a 67 to snatch the lead from the top-ranked Ko at 203, moving 18 holes away from defending the crown she won on a 25-foot birdie on the 72nd hole to nip England’s Charley Hull last year.

Ko yielded the lead despite a bogey-free 69, but her 204 total guaranteed a shootout for the top $1.1 million purse. Georgia Hall, also from England, will try to spoil the Koreans with a 206 after a 68.

After going 300 yards off the mound Saturday, Pagdanganan slowed down with a 283-yard average but missed four fairways and five greens. She finished with 30 putts while going 1-of-2 in sand saves.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tokyo-bound Yulo now World No. 1 in men's floor exercise
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Fresh from two bronze medal finishes in the All-Japan Gymnastics Championshps, Yulo clinched the World No. 1 spot in the men's...
Sports
fbfb
Jordan Clarkson tells Kai Sotto 'keep grinding' for NBA dream
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
"The best advice that I got to say to him is to stay in the gym, continue to work," said Clarkson to Philippine media on...
Sports
fbfb
GM Torre leads Philippines' first-ever pro chess league draft
By Rick Olivares | 20 hours ago
Joining Torre in the draft are fellow Grand Masters Joey Antonio, Ino Sandorra, Banjo Barcenilla, Darwin Laylo, John Paul...
Sports
fbfb
Mama was paid but not Sultan
By Joaquin Henson | December 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Jayson Mama arrived in South Africa last Wednesday to challenge IBF flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane only to be told the fight, scheduled today, was cancelled.
Sports
fbfb
Miko Eala hits with World No. 1s Nadal, Moya in final day in Rafa Nadal Academy
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Poised to head to US NCAA Division I's Pennsylvania State by next year, the 18-year-old tennister was given a proper sendoff...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Russian chess thrives
By Edgar De Castro | December 20, 2020 - 12:00am
With the resurgence of over-the-board chess activity in the Kremlin, the Russian Chess Championships (men and women) took place Dec. 5-16 at the famous Moscow Central Chess Club.
Sports
fbfb
Durant, Nets thrash Celtics; Knicks beat Cavs anew as preseason nears end
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Durant, who has played only his second game with the Nets, finished 25 points, six rebounds, and two assists as Kyrie Irving...
Sports
fbfb
Man U's Solskjaer, Arsenal’s Arteta among Premier League managers in hot seat
By Rick Olivares | 20 hours ago
Solskjaer’s name continues to crop up in discussions by pundits and fans alike if he is the right man to take Man United...
Sports
fbfb
Pagdanganan rips it off but bombs out with 79
By Dante Navarro | 21 hours ago
Pagdanganan, whose LPGA Tour campaign is sponsored by ICTSI, pooled a 152 for joint 69th with American Kristen Gillman, who...
Sports
fbfb
After sports academy, Kai Sotto releases clothing line
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Sotto, who is currently in Walnut Creek, California with NBA G League's Team Ignite, announced the release of "Kaiju" on his...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with