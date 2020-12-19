NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Jordan Clarkson tells Kai Sotto 'keep grinding' for NBA dream
Jordan Clarkson (L) and Kai Sotto
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 19, 2020 - 4:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson has already made his own waves in the NBA, already seven seasons deep in his career.

With full-fledged Filipino Kai Sotto wanting to do the same, the Utah Jazz guard had only one thing to say to the 7'2" big man.

"The best advice that I got to say to him is to stay in the gym, continue to work," said Clarkson to Philippine media on Saturday.

"You're around pro guys and coaches, just having that experience is going to be great for them, especially at a young age," he said.

Sotto, now under the professional pathway of the NBA G League with Team Ignite, is getting best of chances to improve his skill.

Knowing that those opportunities are not available to everyone, the 28-year-old reminded the youngster to relish the chances given to him and make the most out of it.

"Those guys are getting eye-opening experience that a lot of kids don't get," said Clarkson.

"Just telling him to put the nose down and keep grinding and put the time in and this will all work out at the end of the day," he added.

Clarkson and the Utah Jazz open the 2020-21 season on December 23 (December 24 in Manila) against the Portland Trailblazers.

