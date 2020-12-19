Durant, Nets thrash Celtics; Knicks beat Cavs anew as preseason nears end

MANILA, Philippines — Kevin Durant continued to shine for the Brooklyn Nets in the preseason after they beat the Boston Celtics, 113-89 on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Durant, who has played only his second game with the Nets, finished 25 points, six rebounds and two assists as Kyrie Irving tallied 17 markers in his return to Boston.

The Nets go 2-0 in their preseason before officially opening their season against the Golden State Warriors on December 22 (December 23, Manila).

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks rolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers, 119-83, after beating them just last Wednesday (Thursday in Manila).

Six Knicks finished in double figures with rookie Immanuel Quickley leading the pack with his 22 points.

Kevin Knox went six-of-seven from the three-point line to chip in with 20 markers in the win.

This marked the Knicks' biggest preseason win since 2007.

In the other games, last year's runners-up Miami Heat bested the 2019 NBA Champions Toronto Raptors, 117-105.

The Los Angeles Lakers, for their part, squeaked past the Phoenix Suns, 114-113 with a 35-point explosion from Anthony Davis.

LeBron James tallied 20 markers in the win to give LA a 4-0 record in tune-up games.

The New Orleans Pelicans, bannered by last year's No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, clinched their second win in the preseason after a 127-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Williamson saw extended minutes as he tallied 31 points, nine rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes of action.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo did not see action for the Bucks due to his back while Khris Middleton picked up the slack in scoring with a team-high 29 points in the losing effort.

Other results of the day include a 129-96 thrashing of the Trail Blazers courtesy of the Denver Nuggets to tally their second win before the regular season.

The Philadelphia 76ers also took home the victory when the faced the Indiana Pacers, 113-107.

The Chicago Bulls, on the other hand, eked out a 105-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.