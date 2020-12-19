NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Kai Sotto
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
After sports academy, Kai Sotto releases clothing line
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 19, 2020 - 1:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Days after announcing his sports academy, Kai Sotto is continuing his projects off the court with his own clothing brand.

Sotto, who is currently in Walnut Creek, California with NBA G League's Team Ignite, announced the release of "Kaiju" on his Instagram.

"I'm super excited to announce the release of my apparel brand Kaiju," wrote Sotto.

"These are very important to me and are a reflection of my values, my family, and my journey to the NBA," he added.

Currently, Sotto's brand has three shirts on sale that fit the Japanese "kaiju" aesthetic.

The shirts sell for $30 (around P1450) and can be shipped worldwide. Apart from apparel, the shop also has stickers of the Kaiju logo.

Sotto earlier announced this week that he was setting up Kaiju Academy which aims to develop young basketball talent in the US.

The elite prospect's academy will be housed in Ohio.

