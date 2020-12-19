NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
MMA coach reiterates: NSAs ensure safety amid bill banning minors from combat sports
Coach Mark Sangiao poses with Team Lakay's ONE Championship belts and Philippine Sportswriters Association awards during the Team Lakay media lunch at Gloria Maris in Gateway, Cubao on Thursday, February 28, 2019
Contributed photo
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 19, 2020 - 11:40am

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao assured that National Sports Associations (NSAs) are putting safety of their athletes, especially the youth, at the utmost priority.

This after concerns regarding safety prompted the proposed House Bill 1526 that seeks to ban minors from full-contact sports which include mixed martial arts, boxing and other combat events.

Speaking to Philstar.com, Sangiao said that though he recognizes the lawmakers concerns, there is no need for the ban.

"Alam naman natin yung concern na nakikita nila, ayaw nilang nasasaktan yung mga anak nila, pero 'di nila alam yung positive side niya (MMA)," Sangiao said.

"Kung titignan natin, yung mga NSA natin yearly naguupdate sila ng rules nila for the safety of the kids, [yung] mga juniors natin... Pinagaaralan nila yan, hindi lang dito sa national kundi sa international," he said.

Sangiao's himself believes in the NSAs' systems, having experienced training youth himself, even his own son.

Spending his time with his students, Sangiao knows just how big of an impact martial arts does to an individual both inside and outside of the fighting cage.

"Kung titignan natin yung picture ng martial arts, hindi lang ito yung contact lang kundi sa personality ng isang tao marami siyang naitutulong, especially sa discipline," Sangiao said.

Being involved in sports, the champion coach said, also keeps youth away from bad influences with their focus on becoming a great athlete.

"Isang way rin ito para makatulong tayo sa program ng gobyerno na anti-drugs," said Sangiao.

"Habang bata dinidisiplina natin sila, nalalayo sila sa mga bisyo," he said.

Sangiao's stable in Team Lakay has produced more than a few elite athletes, with four ONE Championship world titles clinched by his students at one point in time.

These athletes who have gone on to compete internationally, the decorated coach said, have been devleoping in the sport for more than a few years.

A journey that hopefully begins early in youth, which can be affected if House Bill 1526 pushes through.

"Yung napakalaking advantage pag nagsimula tayo sa bata ay yung composure and experience... Hindi natin mashshortcut ang martial arts," said Sangiao.

"Hindi lang buwan kundi taon. Sa aking experience, sa 'pag produce ng international athlete, hindi lang natin makukuha sa isang taon... The more na bata sila na magjojoin sa martial arts, may long-term preparation sila for international competitions," he added.

