Miko Eala hits with World No. 1s Nadal, Moya in final day in Rafa Nadal Academy

MANILA, Philippines — Miko Eala had a memorable last day in the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain on Thursday.

Poised to head to US NCAA Division I's Pennsylvania State by next year, the 18-year-old tennister was given a proper sendoff in the tennis academy.

Eala, who is the older brother of Australian Open Girls' Doubles champ Alex, spent his final day at RNA hitting against some of the best tennis players Spain has to offer.

Eala played alongside retired former World No. 1 Carlos Moya and with none other than Rafael Nadal himself on the other side of the net as one of his final activities in the academy.

The older Eala graduated from the academy earlier this year.

Eala spoke about his experience on social media.

"Thank you to my Rafa Nadal Academy Family for the memorable send off by allowing me to share the court with former World No. 1, Carlos Moya and the GOAT Rafa on the other side," wrote Eala.

"It's been an unbelievable 3-year experience," he added.