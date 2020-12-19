Philippine women's football team reaches new high in FIFA World Rankings

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's football team have reached their highest ever ranking in the latest edition of the FIFA World Rankings on Friday.

Moving up two places from their spot in the rankings last year, the Filipina booters are now ranked 65th in the world with 1369 points.

This despite scarce international football action due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In Asia, the Malditas also improved their rankings by two spots to rank 11th in the region while maintaining their fifth spot in Southeast Asia.

Last year, the Philippine booters reached their first-ever semifinals appearance in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

They also had an impressive performance in the Olympic qualifiers which propelled them to World No. 67.

The Philippines was supposed to host the AFF Women's Championship this 2020 but was stymied due to the COVID-19 pandemic.