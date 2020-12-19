NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Philippine women's football team reaches new high in FIFA World Rankings
The Philippine Women's Football Team during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Philippine women's football team reaches new high in FIFA World Rankings
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 19, 2020 - 9:48am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's football team have reached their highest ever ranking in the latest edition of the FIFA World Rankings on Friday.

Moving up two places from their spot in the rankings last year, the Filipina booters are now ranked 65th in the world with 1369 points.

This despite scarce international football action due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In Asia, the Malditas also improved their rankings by two spots to rank 11th in the region while maintaining their fifth spot in Southeast Asia.

Last year, the Philippine booters reached their first-ever semifinals appearance in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

They also had an impressive performance in the Olympic qualifiers which propelled them to World No. 67.

The Philippines was supposed to host the AFF Women's Championship this 2020 but was stymied due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FIFA FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai’s Gilas plan surprises G League coach
By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Though surprised by the news of Kai Sotto’s commitment with Gilas Pilipinas, NBA G League Ignite coach Brian Shaw threw...
Sports
fbfb
Sean Chambers: Good enough, never is
By Bill Velasco | December 19, 2020 - 12:00am
“It gives me two separate lives.
Sports
fbfb
Pagdanganan recovers, saves 73
By Dante Navarro | December 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Bianca Pagdanganan checked what could’ve been a disastrous start in the final event of the 2020 LPGA Tour season with a rousing finish as she salvaged a one-over 73 in the CME Group Tour Championship paced...
Sports
fbfb
Clarkson shines as Jazz rout Clippers in NBA preseason
By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Clarkson, who recently inked a four-year extension with the Jazz, tallied his 20 points in just 19 minutes of action and had...
Sports
fbfb
Power-hitting Mexican gets back at Pagdanganan
By Dante Navarro | 20 hours ago
Humbled after her “let’s see who’s the boss” brag backfired in the US Women’s Open, the Mexican...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Miko Eala hits with World No. 1s Nadal, Moya in final day in Rafa Nadal Academy
By Luisa Morales | 42 minutes ago
Poised to head to US NCAA Division I's Pennsylvania State by next year, the 18-year-old tennister was given a proper sendoff...
Sports
fbfb
Marcial draws praises, salute for impressive pro debut
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines lauded Eumir Felix Marcial for his impressive pro debut last Wednesday,...
Sports
fbfb
Donaire ready to move on
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
It would’ve been the stage to showcase his rediscovered killer’s instinct and new-found fountain of youth but...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas vets returning to provide experience
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is ready to welcome stalwarts from the PBA back to its fold for the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers Window...
Sports
fbfb
Cignal TV, Smart all in for UAAP coverage
By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
From procuring and allocating vaccines to establishing a bubble set-up, business tycoon and sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with