Marcial draws praises, salute for impressive pro debut
Eumir Felix Marcial
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - December 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines lauded Eumir Felix Marcial for his impressive pro debut last Wednesday, saying it’s a boost to the country’s Olympic gold medal hopes.

Marcial simply outclassed American Andrew Whitfield at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles to earn a unanimous decision.

“We expected no less from Eumir,” said ABAP president Ricky Vargas in a statement. “His talent and skills carried him through.

“We are glad that he got time for staying active during the pandemic and it should help him when he focuses on training for the Olympics,” Vargas added.

ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson, for his part, is hoping Marcial will reunite with the rest of the national team soon to focus on their Tokyo mission.

“We’re happy for Eumir and we send our congratulations to him,” said Picson. “We hope he can now consider rejoining the national team and focus on training for Olympic-style boxing.”

ABAP will soon send its national boxers in a bubble-type of training alongside the national squads of taekwondo and karate at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna in January after getting the green light from the government.

It will include another Tokyo-bound pug Irish Magno as well as 2019 world women’s champion Nesthy Petecio, who is also one of the country’s best hopes of qualifying to the quadrennial summer games in July next year.

Also expected to seek Olympic berths are 2016 Rio veteran Rogen Ladon and Fil-Brit John Marvin.

