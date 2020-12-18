NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Still no pro stints for UAAP athletes, says executive director
UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag
UAAP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 18, 2020 - 9:45am

MANILA, Philippines — UAAP student-athletes will still not be allowed to participate in professional leagues without giving up their eligibility to play for their respective universities.

This despite the Games and Amusements Board's (GAB) recent introduction of the Special Guest License (SGL) that would enable collegiate athletes to participate in GAB-sanctioned leagues.

"At the moment, in the eyes of the UAAP for as long as any league is sanctioned by GAB, we consider it as a professional league," said UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag in a press conference on Thursday.

"Any athlete that participates therein will be considered a professional athlete which makes him/her ineligible to participate in the UAAP which is an amateur league," he added.

NCAA ok with special license

UAAP rival league NCAA has already accepted GAB's terms of the SGL and has given its athletes the green light to participate in professional leagues through the special license.

The SGL would require a student-athlete to ask permission from their school to participate in the professional league, and it would keep them eligible to still play for their respective colleges and universities in the amateur leagues.

However, Saguisag said that the UAAP is still open to further discussions and a possible change of policy should it be in the best interest of its student-athletes.

"We remain dynamic, the league is dynamic and we continue to listen and observe the changes nationally and internationally on what would be best for the student-athlete," said Saguisag.

"If makakabuti sa kanila, there's no stopping us from changing our policy," he added.

The UAAP has recently cancelled its 83rd season amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and is targetting a late 2021 start date for Season 84.

