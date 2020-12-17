NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Kuzma, Lakers top Suns; Nuggets rout Blazers in NBA preseason
Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives in the game against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 16, 2020 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.
Barry Gossafe/NBAE/Getty Images/Getty Images via AFP
Kuzma, Lakers top Suns; Nuggets rout Blazers in NBA preseason
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 17, 2020 - 1:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA preseason rolls on with its hostilities on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) with four games completed in anticipation of their season tip off before Christmas.

The Los Angeles Lakers improved to an immaculate 3-0 record in the preseason after a 112-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Kyle Kuzma led the way in scoring with 23 markers in 32 minutes of play, while Lakers' star in the preseason in Talen Horton-Tucker continued to play well with 18 points.

Star duo Anthony Davis and LeBron James saw limited minutes with only 18 and 15 minutes of action, respectively. They combined for 21 points in the win.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets dealt the Portland Trailblazers a 126-95 blowout in their clash.

Six different Nuggets tallied double-digit in scoring, with Paul Millsap leading the pack with 18 points.

Star guard Jamal Murray chipped in with 16 markers.

In the other games, the New York Knicks scored a come from behind win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 100-93.

Julius Randle paced the Knicks on offense with 18 points while Kevin Knox waxed hot in the fourth quarter where they outscored the Cavs, 34-13, with 16 points.

For their part, the Chicago Bulls improved to 2-1 in the preseason after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder, 124-103.

Coby White topscored for Chicago with 27 points while guard Zach LaVine finished with 24 points, 16 of which he scored in the opening salvo.

Preseason continues until December 19 (December 20 in Manila) before the season officially tips off on December 22 (December 23, Manila).

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SEAG gold medalist now women's tennis coach at US NCAA's Fresno State University
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The US-based Dy will lead the Fresno State Bulldogs after stints in Arizona, Washington, and Iowa, as an assistant coach...
Sports
fbfb
Green, Kuminga shine as Sotto limited in scrimmage vs G League vets
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto, for his part, struggled with only five markers in the scrimmage off of a one-of-five shooting night.
Sports
fbfb
Saudi beckons for Pacquiao’s next fight
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
There are four possible dates on the table for super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s next fight and...
Sports
fbfb
'Kaiju Academy': Kai Sotto sets up basketball academy in Ohio
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Partnered with Spooky Nook Champion Mill Complex, a 1.3 million square-foot sports facility, Sotto aims to develop the best...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas, Korea on collision course
By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas will get a shot at breaking the stranglehold of tormentor South Korea when the Philippines hosts the third...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
NCAA eyeing similar bubble setup with PBA for Season 96
By Joey Villar | A few seconds ago
The league was in a consultation meeting with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial at press time and one of the focal points of...
Sports
fbfb
Australian Open gets February start as virus hits second Slam season
43 minutes ago
The three-week delay to the season's opening Grand Slam comes after this year's Wimbledon was cancelled — for the first...
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanga siblings sacrifice holidays with family for MMA future
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Denice and Drex, who are both athletes of Singapore MMA promotion ONE Championship, will need to buck loneliness and homesickness...
Sports
fbfb
Games and Amusements Board stays cautious as sports return amid pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
2021 will see more sports back, with volleyball, both indoor and beach, poised to make a comeback while the country's first-ever...
Sports
fbfb
Marcial dominates in first pro fight in Los Angeles
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Held in Los Angeles, Marcial dominated Whitfield but failed to score a knockout and settled for a unanimous decision win...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with