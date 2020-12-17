Marcial dominates in first pro fight in Los Angeles

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo-bound boxer Eumir Marcial was successful in his professional debut after scoring a win against Andrew Whitfield in a four-bout affair on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Marcial dominated Whitfield but failed to score a knockout and settled for a unanimous decision win at the Los Angeles match.

The judges all scored the fight in favor of Marcial, 40-36, to give the 25-year-old his first professional bout.

Meanwhile, Whitfield, 29, drops to a 3-2 professional record after the loss.

Marcial's professional debut coincides with Manny Pacquiao's 42nd birthday here in the Philippines.

The boxer fights under the Senator's MP Promotions and has earlier said that he will dedicate this bout to the boxing legend.

Marcial is one of two pugs set to compete in the postponed Olympic Games in Japan next year along with compatriot Irish Magno.